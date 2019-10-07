Mark Carruthers' non-league power rankings: Who is shining in the North East football scene in week seven?

With league action taking place in recent days, there were a number of successes across the area. And, as ever, some shock results along the way! Scroll down and click through the pages to see Mark's latest power rankings in our new weekly feature. Who tops the rankings in week seven?
1. 20th Dunston UTS (BetVictor NPL North West Division)
A heartbreaking FA Cup exit at the hands of league rivals Colne sees Chris Swailes’ side slide down the rankings.
2. 19th Thornaby (Northern League Division One)
Thornaby’s recent upturn in form was checked by local rivals Billingham Town on Saturday as a Craig Hutchinson goal gave the hosts all three points at Bedford Terrace.
3. 18th Easington Colliery (Northern League Division Two)
The Colliers did well to recover from a 4-0 League Cup defeat at Northallerton Town by battling to a 5-3 home win against Tow Law Town at the weekend.
4. 17th North Shields (Northern League Division One)
The Robins go bobbing back into the top 20 after a 6-0 demolition of Billingham Synthonia in midweek was followed up by a fine display in their 3-0 home win against Bishop Auckland on Saturday.
