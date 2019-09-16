Mark Carruthers' non-league power rankings: Who is shining in the North East football scene in week four?

With league action taking place in recent days, there were a number of successes across the area. And, as ever, some shock results along the way! Scroll down and click through the pages to see Mark's latest power rankings in our new weekly feature.
1. WEST AUCKLAND TOWN (Northern League Division One) 20th
West appear in the top 20 for the first time after an impressive pair of wins. Daniel Mitton got the only goal of the game in the League Cup home win against Newton Aycliffe and two David Dowson goals put West on their way to a 3-1 league win at Whitley Bay on Saturday
Photo: Dom Taylor
2. 19th CONSETT (Northern League Division One) 19th
A 3-1 home win against Newcastle Benfield and Saturday’s hard-fought triumph at Penrith move Terry Mitchell’s men back into the top 20.
Photo: Tim Richardson
3. EASINGTON COLLIERY (Northern League Division Two) 18th
The Colliers romped to a 4-0 win at Durham City in the league in midweek, and pushed Shildon all of the way in an FA Vase tie before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat.
Photo: Tim Richardson
4. REDCAR ATHLETIC (Northern League Division Two) 17th
Athletic moved to the top of the Division Two table for the first time this season with a last-gasp 3-2 win at Bedlington Terriers on Saturday.
Photo: Stu Norton
