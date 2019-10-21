Mark Carruthers' non-league power rankings: Who is shining in the North East football scene this week?

With league and cup action taking place in recent days, there were a number of successes across the area. And, as ever, some shock results along the way! Scroll down and click through the pages to see Mark's latest power rankings in our new weekly feature.
1. (20th) Redcar Athletic (Northern League Division Two)
The Northern League Division Two leaders take a slide in the rankings despite recovering from their 6-1 hammering at Newton Aycliffe with a home win against Brandon United on Saturday.
2. (19th) Darlington (National League North)
It was a historic weekend for the Quakers as they qualified for the First Round of the FA Cup for the first time since they were forced into relegation – and find their way into the top 20 of the Power Rankings.
3. (18th) Morpeth Town (BetVictor NPL Premier Division)
Four points from two challenging league fixtures have represented a solid week for Nicky Gray’s men and they move up two places in the rankings thanks to a home win against Atherton Collieries and a draw at Hyde United.
4. (17th) Jarrow FC (Northern League Division Two)
Dave Bell’s side recovered from two cup defeats with a 2-0 home win against in-form Billingham Synthonia on Saturday.
