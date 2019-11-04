Who's flying high in the non-league scene?

Mark Carruthers' non-league power rankings: Who is shining in the North East football scene in week 11?

Our resident non-league expert Mark Carruthers reveals who is flying high after a dramatic week of non-league action.

By Mark Carruthers
Monday, 4th November 2019, 4:00 pm
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 4:00 pm

With league and cup action taking place in recent days, there were a number of successes across the area.

And, as ever, some shock results along the way!

1. 20th Darlington (National League North)

The Quakers extended their unbeaten run with a home draw against Hereford on Saturday – but all eyes now turn towards next Saturday’s FA Cup First Round tie at Walsall.

2. 19th Newcastle Benfield (Northern League Division One)

Newcastle Benfield have been growing stronger as the season has wore on – and they produced one of their best results of the campaign with a 4-0 hammering of Guisborough Town in the FA Vase on Saturday.

3. 18th Hartlepool United (National League)

Pools remain in 18th place in the rankings with a 2-2 draw at Notts County – a game that was watched by Dave Challinor, who has been strongly linked with the vacant managerial position at the club.

4. 17th Redcar Athletic (Northern League Division Two)

The Northern League Division Two leaders take a slide in the rankings after suffering only their second league defeat of the season against Heaton Stannington on Saturday.

