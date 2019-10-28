Hartlepool United caretaker manager Antony Sweeney congratulates Michael Raynes.

Mark Carruthers' non-league power rankings: Who is shining in the North East football scene in week 10?

Our resident non-league expert Mark Carruthers reveals who is flying high after a dramatic week of non-league action.

By Mark Carruthers
Monday, 28th October 2019, 12:30 pm

With league and cup action taking place in recent days, there were a number of successes across the area.

And, as ever, some shock results along the way!

Scroll down and click through the pages to see Mark's latest power rankings in our new weekly feature to see who tops the rankings in week 10?

1. Darlington (National League North) - 20th

The Quakers slip to twentieth position in the rankings after a week without a game for their senior players.

2. Sunderland RCA (Northern League Division One) - 19th

Just the one game for RCA this week – but they made the most of it with an impressive win against Dunston UTS in the Durham Challenge Cup.

3. Hartlepool United (National League) - 18th

Pools are back in the top 20 after an impressive 2-0 home win against Barnet three wins in as many games for caretaker manager Antony Sweeney

4. Marske United (BetVictor NPL North West) - 17th

The Seasiders were without a game on Saturday – but they will return to action next Saturday with a home game against Runcorn Linnets.

