The 26-year-old Washington-born fighter defeated Manish Kaushik 4-1 this morning to move into the next round of 57kg division.

The Brit clinched the match following a dominant third round, having received some fierce competition from his opponent in the opening two rounds.

Charley Davison’s also turned in a classy display during a successful second day for Team GB with Ben Whittaker also recording a victory.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Manish Kaushik (R) of India exchanges punches with Luke McCormack of Great Britain during the Men's Light (57-63kg) on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Luis Robayo - Pool/Getty Images)

Reacting to the win on GB Boxing’s website, McCormack said: “He was a tricky opponent, a tough one to start off with. He’s a former World Championship bronze medallist and he’s a good fighter, so I’m glad to have gotten the better of him.

“It’s my Olympic debut so I’m glad to get the win over a top Indian boxer. It was great to get out there and just to get used to the place, it was very quiet, but I know I’ve got to up my game for my next opponent.”

McCormack will now face tricky Cuban fighter Andy Cruz.

The 25-year-old puncher will present a massive challenge to McCormack and boasts two gold medals at the Pan American Games, as well as two gold medals in the AIBA World Championships.

The bout between McCormack and Cruz will take place next Saturday (July 31) at around 10am UK time.

Two boxers from Great Britain feature in tomorrow’s schedule in Tokyo.

Galal Yafai will face Armenia’s Koryun Sohomonyan in the flyweight contest at approximately 09.15am UK time.

He will be followed by Karriss Artingstall, who will box Jucielen Romeu of Brazil for a place in the featherweight quarter-final at approximately 11.35am UK time.

