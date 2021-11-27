England vs Austria LIVE: World Cup qualifier WILL go ahead despite Storm Arwen with Lionesses set to play at Stadium of Light
England Women face Austria Women in World Cup qualifying at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.
The Lionesses are aiming to continue their 100% winning record in Group D after winning their opening four matches of the qualifying campaign.
Sarina Weigman’s team won 4-0 against Northern Ireland and 10-0 against Latvia last month.
Ellen White looks set to win her 100th cap whilst ex-Sunderland Ladies players Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Beth Mead and Demi Stokes could all feature.
Here, we’ll be bringing you updates as England take on Austria:
England Women vs Austria Women LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 10:47
- England are set to take on Austria in World Cup qualifying
- Ellen White is expected to win her 100th cap for the Lionesses
- The game WILL take place despite the weather conditions
The latest on Storm Arwen
Weather warnings remain in place across the North East region following the arrival of Storm Arwen.
Roads are closed, events have been cancelled and some public transport services are suspended as a result of the strong winds and sleet which battered the region overnight between Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27.
Met Office forecasters issued a Red ‘danger to life’ weather warning on Friday afternoon, lasting into the early hours of Saturday.
A separate Yellow warning for wind is now in force until 6pm.
What you need to know ahead of the game
What time is England vs Austria?
The match will kick off at 12:30pm at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage.
Coverage starts from 11:45am and the game can also be streamed online live on the ITV Hub.
Is there any team news?
Jordan Nobbs has been recalled to Sarina Wiegman’s squad.
Leah Williamson, though, has been ruled out of the clash with a hamstring injury.
Former Sunderland player Lucy Staniforth also misses out, in what is the only other change from October’s squad.
Ex-Black Cats duo Steph Houghton and Lucy Bronze are also out injured.