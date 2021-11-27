England vs Austria LIVE: Updates as Lionesses face World Cup qualifier at Stadium of Light amidst Storm Arwen
England Women face Austria Women in World Cup qualifying at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.
The Lionesses are aiming to continue their 100% winning record in Group D after winning their opening four matches of the qualifying campaign.
Sarina Weigman’s team won 4-0 against Northern Ireland and 10-0 against Latvia last month.
Ellen White looks set to win her 100th cap whilst ex-Sunderland Ladies players Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Beth Mead and Demi Stokes could all feature.
Here, we’ll be bringing you updates as England take on Austria:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
England Women vs Austria Women LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 12:40
- England are set to take on Austria in World Cup qualifying
- Ellen White is expected to win her 100th cap for the Lionesses
- The game WILL take place despite the weather conditions
- Millie Bright will captain England for today’s clash
England are keeping the ball well but have yet to create a clear cut chance. They have won a free-kick after a handball in a promising area,. Just to the right hand side of Austria’s box. Kirby dummies and Mead’s effort is saved easily. First shot on target for the Lionesses
Mead wins a corner! Greenwood plays it short, tge ball comes in but Zinsberger gathers the ball. First bit of pressure for England
Daly defends well as Austria push down England’s right hand side, the visitors have started slightly the brighter
Daly passes it back to her central defenders as England look to build from the back but they lose it in an advanced position.
2 - First corner of the game for Austria
It is played short and England defend it well. Half decent start from Austria down England’s left hand side
1 - England get the game underway
England playing in white, whilst Austria are in black as the visitors start on the front foot.