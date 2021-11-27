England vs Austria LIVE: Updates as Lionesses face World Cup qualifier at Stadium of Light amidst Storm Arwen

England Women face Austria Women in World Cup qualifying at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

By James Copley
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 12:19 pm

The Lionesses are aiming to continue their 100% winning record in Group D after winning their opening four matches of the qualifying campaign.

Sarina Weigman’s team won 4-0 against Northern Ireland and 10-0 against Latvia last month.

Ellen White looks set to win her 100th cap whilst ex-Sunderland Ladies players Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Beth Mead and Demi Stokes could all feature.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Beth Mead of England stretches during a training session at Stadium of Light on November 26, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Here, we’ll be bringing you updates as England take on Austria:

England Women vs Austria Women LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 12:40

  • England are set to take on Austria in World Cup qualifying
  • Ellen White is expected to win her 100th cap for the Lionesses
  • The game WILL take place despite the weather conditions
  • Millie Bright will captain England for today’s clash
9

England are keeping the ball well but have yet to create a clear cut chance. They have won a free-kick after a handball in a promising area,. Just to the right hand side of Austria’s box. Kirby dummies and Mead’s effort is saved easily. First shot on target for the Lionesses

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 12:38

7

Mead wins a corner! Greenwood plays it short, tge ball comes in but Zinsberger gathers the ball. First bit of pressure for England

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 12:36

6

Daly defends well as Austria push down England’s right hand side, the visitors have started slightly the brighter

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 12:35

3

Daly passes it back to her central defenders as England look to build from the back but they lose it in an advanced position.

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 12:32

2 - First corner of the game for Austria

It is played short and England defend it well. Half decent start from Austria down England’s left hand side

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 12:31

1 - England get the game underway

England playing in white, whilst Austria are in black as the visitors start on the front foot.

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 11:47

This is how Austria line up

Austria XI vs England: Zinsberger - Wienroither, Wenninger, Kirchberger, Hanshaw - Zadrazil, Puntigam, Plattner - Dunst, Billa, Naschenweng.

Subs: El Sherif, Pal, Horvat, Fuchs, Schiechtl, Triendl, Georgieva, Höbinger, Eder, Wienerroither, Schasching, Enzinger.

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 11:32

Back to where it all began

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 11:26

TEAM NEWS

Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 11:25

Some pre-match reading for Lionesses fans

