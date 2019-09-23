Cameron Bancroft returns to Emirates Riverside with Durham CCC for 2020 season
Australian international wicketkeeper batsman Cameron Bancroft will return to Durham CCC for the 2020 season.
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 17:25 pm
Updated
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 17:28 pm
Bancroft skippered both the Specsavers County Championship side and the Royal London One Day Cup side during the 2019 season before his form earned him a call-up to the Australian Ashes squad.
The 26-year-old has had a huge impact on the club’s fortunes both on and off the field.
On the field Bancroft led from the front scoring 726 runs at an average of 45.37 in nine County Championship matches - adding 377 runs at an average of 94.25 in the One Day Cup.
Off the field Cameron gave his time to the support the Durham Cricket Foundation on a number of community projects. The Ashes winner returns for the entirety of the 2020 season and will be available to play in all three county formats.