Revealed: The brilliant archive photos of Sunderland fans at Wembley from seasons gone by

Young Sunderland fans look on prior to the Capital One Cup final between Manchester City and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on March 2, 2014.

The Three Lions will face Italy in a showcase final this evening with Gareth Southgate’s men looking to clinch a first major trophy since the World Cup all the way back in 1966.

And to celebrate, we’re taking a look at some of the best photos from years gone by of Sunderland fans at the national stadium ahead of tonight’s big final.

Spot anyone that you know? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook:

A young Sunderland fan watches the Nationwide League Division One play-off final against Charlton Athletic at Wembley Stadium in London. The match ended in a 4-4 draw after extra time and Charlton Athletic went on to win 7-6 on penalties.

A Sunderland fan cheers prior to the Capital One Cup final between Manchester City and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on March 2, 2014.

Fans of Sunderland celebrate during the Sky Bet League One Play-off final match between Charlton Athletic and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on May 26, 2019.

Sunderland fans celebrate during the Capital One Cup final between Manchester City and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on March 2, 2014 in London, England.

Sunderland captain Bobby Kerr and manager Bob Stokoe celebrate with fans after their 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the 1973 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on May 5, 1973.

A young Sunderland fan poses for a photo ahead of the Sky Bet League One Play-off final match between Charlton Athletic and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on May 26, 2019.

Sunderland fans pose prior to the Capital One Cup final between Manchester City and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on March 2, 2014.

A Sunderland fan poses prior to the Capital One Cup final between Manchester City and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on March 2, 2014.

Sunderland fans look on prior to the Capital One Cup final between Manchester City and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on March 2, 2014.

A Sunderland fan throws the ball back prior to the Capital One Cup final between Manchester City and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on March 2, 2014.

Sunderland supporters in Trafalgar Square for the FA Cup final between Leeds United and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium. May 5, 1973.

A young Sunderland fan enjoys the pre-match atmosphere ahead of the Sky Bet League One play-off final match between Charlton Athletic and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on May 26, 2019.