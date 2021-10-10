From The Vault

Well, we’ve delved deep into The Echo’s photo archives to bring you 26 scenes you will remember if you supported Sunderland in the 1990s.

It was an eventful decade for the Black Cats; with relegations, promotions and the departure from Roker Park to a newly constructed Stadium of Light.

Scroll down to view these retro Sunderland photos from the 90s.

Sunderland's David Rush during the 1992 FA Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley.

Craig Russell enjoys his second goal against Millwallas Sunderland run out 5-0 winners at Roker Park.

Sunderland players celebrate against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light.

Paul Stewart (right) wheels away to celebrate his winning goal against Aston Villa, to the relief of David Kelly (left) whose penalty was saved at Roker Park.

Sunderland take on Aston Villa at Roker Park back in 1996.

'Super' Kevin Phillips celebrates scoring for Sunderland against Manchester City in the first league game at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland take on Grimsby at Roker Park back in 1994.

Sunderland win 1-0 against Birmingham City with Lee Howey on the scoresheet during John Kay's last game.

Sunderland defeat Watford 2-0 at Roker Park.

Sunderland win 2-0 against Watford in 1994.

Sunderland play out a 1-1 draw with West Ham United at Roker Park.

Sunderland play Ajax in the opening game of the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland take on Barnsley at Roker Park back in 1992.

Sunderland take on Portsmouth at Roker Park in 1993.

Sunderland midfielder Martin Smith tries to get around Luton Town's Gary Waddock in a duel at Roker Park.

Sunderland versus Luton Town at Roker Park.

Sunderland versus Leicester City at Filbert Street.

Sunderland take on Ajax at the Stadium of Light.

Another snap from Sunderland's 1996 clash against Leicester City at Filbert Street.

Another snap from Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Luton Town at Roker Park

Sunderland play Luton Town at Roker Park in 1995.

Sunderland play out a 1-1 draw against Luton Town at Roker Park.

Sunderland take on Leicester City at Filbert Street.

Sunderland win 2-0 against Sheffield United back in 1995.

John Kay last game for Sunderland.