From The Vault: Are these the BEST goalkeepers to have played for Sunderland in the Stadium of Light era?
Sunderland have had some extremely good goalkeepers over the years.
Jimmy Montgomery requires no introduction whilst Black Cats fans have also enjoyed watching the likes of Chris Turner and Shay Given over the years.
But who are the best goalkeepers to have graced the banks of Wearside since the Stadium of Light was opened back in 1997?
Here, we take a look! Do you think we’ve left anyone out? And who is your favourite stopper from the list?
Let us know on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
‘From The Vault’ is a brand new series of nostalgic pieces and photo articles brought to you by The Echo, highlighting some of the best scenes and stories from seasons gone by for Sunderland supporters to enjoy.
Note: The goalkeepers featured in this list aren’t in any particular order