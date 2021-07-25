Jimmy Montgomery requires no introduction whilst Black Cats fans have also enjoyed watching the likes of Chris Turner and Shay Given over the years.

But who are the best goalkeepers to have graced the banks of Wearside since the Stadium of Light was opened back in 1997?

Here, we take a look! Do you think we’ve left anyone out? And who is your favourite stopper from the list?

Note: The goalkeepers featured in this list aren’t in any particular order

1. Jordan Pickford The Washington-born goalkeeper made just 32 appearances for Sunderland before the Wearsiders were relegated to the Championship. Pickford was then bought by Everton for an initial fee of £25million and has since cemented himself as England's number one. Photo: Stu Forster

2. Vito Mannone The Italian stopper became a fan favourite during his four seasons on Wearside and made some vital saves as Sunderland defeated Manchester United on penalties in the Captial One Cup final to reach Wembley. Photo: Ian MacNicol

3. Simon Mignolet The Belgian shot-stopper made 101 appearances for Sunderland over three seasons before joining Liverpool for £9million. Photo: ANDREW YATES

4. Craig Gordon Gordon agreed a five-year contract with Sunderland back in 2007 for £9 million. The fee was, at the time, the highest a British club had ever paid for a goalkeeper. The Scottish international suffered injury problems, however, and left Wearside for nothing. Photo: Alex Livesey