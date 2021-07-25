HULL, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Jordan Pickford of Sunderland arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Hull City and Sunderland at the KCOM Stadium on May 6, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

From The Vault: Are these the BEST goalkeepers to have played for Sunderland in the Stadium of Light era?

Sunderland have had some extremely good goalkeepers over the years.

By James Copley
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 5:07 pm

Jimmy Montgomery requires no introduction whilst Black Cats fans have also enjoyed watching the likes of Chris Turner and Shay Given over the years.

But who are the best goalkeepers to have graced the banks of Wearside since the Stadium of Light was opened back in 1997?

Here, we take a look! Do you think we’ve left anyone out? And who is your favourite stopper from the list?

‘From The Vault’ is a brand new series of nostalgic pieces and photo articles brought to you by The Echo, highlighting some of the best scenes and stories from seasons gone by for Sunderland supporters to enjoy.

Note: The goalkeepers featured in this list aren’t in any particular order

1. Jordan Pickford

The Washington-born goalkeeper made just 32 appearances for Sunderland before the Wearsiders were relegated to the Championship. Pickford was then bought by Everton for an initial fee of £25million and has since cemented himself as England's number one.

2. Vito Mannone

The Italian stopper became a fan favourite during his four seasons on Wearside and made some vital saves as Sunderland defeated Manchester United on penalties in the Captial One Cup final to reach Wembley.

3. Simon Mignolet

The Belgian shot-stopper made 101 appearances for Sunderland over three seasons before joining Liverpool for £9million.

4. Craig Gordon

Gordon agreed a five-year contract with Sunderland back in 2007 for £9 million. The fee was, at the time, the highest a British club had ever paid for a goalkeeper. The Scottish international suffered injury problems, however, and left Wearside for nothing.

