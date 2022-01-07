From Jermain Defoe to Jonny Evans: Nine of Sunderland's best January signings

Hume, 19, signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Stadium of Light, and Sunderland will be hoping the defender can become a long-term asset.

January can often be a challenging time to do business, yet, while there are some deals which didn’t work out, the Black Cats have made some successful acquisitions.

We asked fans on our social media accounts to name the club's best January signings.

Here are some of the names which were mentioned:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Jermain Defoe (from Toronto FC - 2015) Surely one of the best pieces of transfer business on record. Defoe joined Sunderland as part of a player exchange deal sending Jozy Altidore to Toronto FC. The England international scored 37 goals in 93 appearances at Sunderland as the Black Cats were involved in multiple relegation battles. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. Carlos Edwards (from Luton - 2007) The Trinidad and Tobago international spent two and a half years at Sunderland and helped the Black Cats win promotion from the Championship under Roy Keane, scoring some important goals in the process. Photo: Christopher Lee Photo Sales

3. Jan Kirchhoff (from Bayern Munich - 2016) Sunderland were 19th in the Premier League and four points from safety when Kirchoff joined the club in 2016 under Sam Allardyce. The German became a key player in the second half of the campaign, operating in a holding midfield role, as the Black Cats survived. Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

4. Jonny Evans (from Manchester United - 2007 & 2008) The centre-back had two loan spells at Sunderland, joining the club in the January windows of 2007 and 2008. After helping the Black Cats win promotion under Keane the first time around, Evans became a regular starter in the Premier League when he returned to Wearside. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales