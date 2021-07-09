From Chelsea to Rangers: Where the ex-Sunderland players that left in summer 2020 are now
Sunderland’s 2019-20 season was turbulent to say the least.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 12:33 pm
Jack Ross received the sack in October and was replaced by Phil Parkinson amidst growing fan unrest towards owner Stewart Donald.
And then the Coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing life as we know it to pause completely, including the football season.
Eventually, the League One season was curtailed early and settled on a points-per-game basis.
That meant Sunderland finished eighth with several players moving on in the summer.
Here, we take a look at where they are now:
Page 1 of 3