Darren Bent of Sunderland watches as his shot goes between Glen Johnson and Pepe Reina of Liverpool and into the goal off of a beachball
From beach balls to dirty knees: The 'most popular' Sunderland archive photos from seasons gone by

Sunderland have been involved in some iconic moments over the years.

By James Copley
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 3:21 pm

There have been beachballs, derby day wins, great goals with plenty of drama and heartache along the way.

But which classic photos of Sunderland in action are the most used on the internet?

Ahead of the new season, we’ve compiled 17 of the best from seasons gone by.

Here, we take a look at the ‘most popular’ photos involving Sunderland from Getty – simply scroll down to take a look:

1. 1997

A general view of the Stadium of Light back in 1997.

Photo: Stu Forster

2. 2013

Paolo Di Canio celebrates victory after the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light.

Photo: Michael Regan

3. 2012

James McLean of Sunderland battles with Danny Simpson of Newcastle during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sunderland.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

4. 2015

Ricardo Alvarez of Sunderland celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FA Cup fourth round replay match between Fulham and Sunderland at Craven Cottage.

Photo: Clive Rose

