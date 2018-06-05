Wilson hits the spot to secure two victories in the Golden Fleece Darts Premier Division

Darts

It was a night of double delight for Pete Wilson in the Golden Fleece Darts Premier Division.

Wilson played two games on the night and won them both 5-3.

Wilson saw off the threat of Dan Scott and Anth Skelton, with his best winning legs coming in 20 and 21 darts (twice), including a superb checkout of 111.

Paul Williams continues to lead the way after his latest victory saw him beat Denny Cullen 5-1, with winning legs of 15, 16 and 18 darts.

Neil Rose convincingly defeated Gary Richardson 5-0, with all five legs coming in 20 darts or under.

Marco Laybourn moved into second spot with a stunning 5-0 success over Jordan Thoms.

Charlie Thompson easily beat Tom Davies 5-0, enjoying a best leg of 16 darts, plus a great finish of 131.

Steve Carr defeated Paul Moon 5-3, while Steve Richardson beat Norman Place 5-0.

Graeme Hills beat Jordan Cook 5-2 with the help of an 18-dart winning leg, with a great finish of 116.

The last game of the evening saw Dan Scott beat Richie Thoms 5-3.

Scott’s best winning legs came in 18 darts, with a finish of 115.