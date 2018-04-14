Wife of Sunderland postman turned Commonwealth Games medallist speaks of pride

The wife of a Commonwealth Games medal winner David Bolt has spoken of her pride in his sporting achievement.

The 39-year-old won bronze with the England bowls team at the Commonwealth Games in Australia on Friday.

David, who is from Sunderland and represents South Shields Bowls Club, helped secure the fours' team a victory over Wales in the bronze medal play-off in the Gold Coast.

His wife Lianne was following the event from the couple's home in Silksworth.

"We are all really, really proud of him," she said. "He has worked really hard to get where he is now - he has been bowling since he was eight-years-old.

"He won gold in the Champion-of-Champions in Cyprus back in 2012, but to get a medal in the Commonwealth Games is just amazing.

"We are over the moon. I knew as soon as I saw the result that he had won a bronze medal. It is brilliant."

Lianne said celebrations would continue once David was back in Sunderland.

"He is due home on Tuesday, but he has got a few games coming up, so we will have to wait to see what we do to celebrate."