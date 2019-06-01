'There can be no complacency' - Sunderland's Josh Kelly vows not to switch off under the lights ahead of step up fight on US boxing debut

Sunderland's welterweight boxing star Josh Kelly is determined not to let complacency get in the way of stardom stateside.

The Commonwealth champion takes on American Ray Robinson on the undercard of Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jnr at New York's world famous Madison Square Garden this evening.

And in looking to make it 10-0, the 25-year-old former Olympian knows he can't switch off, as he's admitted to doing in previous contests.

If he does, he knows his, American dream could soon become a nightmare.

"Some of the things I have looked at and I think I did well, and I have stepped up a level - others I think I have lost some concentration," said Kelly.

"I was clipped with a few shots but I don't think I was in any danger.

"With Ray Robinson it will be different. There can be no complacency.

"I am switched on and ready for 10 or 12 rounds of hard work.

Kelly defends his WBA International belt tonight against the Philadelphia southpaw, his third defence of the secondary title.

"Everyone on the card will be thinking this is my time to shine," Kelly continued, speaking to IFL TV.

"This is the biggest stage. Everyone wanted a piece of it, and those that have it are desperate to showcase themselves.

"First and foremost is the win, but hopefully I can put on a bit of a performance."