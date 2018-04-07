Swimming: Conor leads the way for City of Sunderland Masters at Billingham

City of Sunderland Masters’ swimmers produced some impressive results in their first gala of 2018 at Billingham Forum.

Conor Crozier was outstanding in the 25-29 years category, posting four first places. He won his category in the 50m freestyle (26.36sec), 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke (30.14) and 100m freestyle (1.00.11).

Norman Stephenson, 74, had a great meet with five top-two finishes, despite competing against rivals up to 14 years his junior in the 60+ section.

He was quickest in the 50m butterfly (47.05) and was second fastest in the 50m and 200m breaststroke, 100m butterfly and 200m medley.

Mark Robinson had a series of fine displays in the 35-39 category.

He was first in the 50m backstroke (32.31) and second in the 50m and 100m freestyle, the 50m butterfly and 100m medley.

Graeme Shutt, in the 60+ category, was second in the 50m butterfly (47.18) and 100m backstroke (1.52.64), third in the 200m medley and fourth in the 50m backstroke.

Freestyler Imogen Fife had two first places in the 18-24 section, in the 200m(3.10.00) and 400m (6.35.96),plus second in the 100m (1.25.90) and fourth in the 50m.

Louise McLellan, who had a heart transplant four years ago, did well in her very first swimming competition.

Louise, who will compete in the World Transplant Games in Newcastle 2019, was first in her category in the 100m breaststroke (2.23,98) and fourth in the 50m.

Barry Robinson, who has just turned 70, made his comeback as a competitive swimmer after many years.

In the 60+ section, he managed third place in the 100m backstroke (2.02.65),fifth in the 50m backstroke and seventh in the 50m freestyle.