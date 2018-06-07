Sunderland netball club delighted to move into Beacon of Light

Wearside Wildcats netball club has officially moved into the Beacon of Light.

The new venue will now host the Wildcats’ training sessions - and was the venue for the club’s Open Fun night on Tuesday.

There was a good turnout - no doubt buoyed by England’s gold medal success at the Commonwealth Games, which thrust the sport into the spotlight recently.

The Wildcats are the biggest netball club in Sunderland and are Silver CAPs accredited.

Players range from primary school children to seniors, and the club has teams that play in both the Tyne and Wear and North Durham leagues.

Coach Beth Charlton said: “Our Open Night was a massive success as everyone came together as a club.

“We even forced the mams of the players to get involved and have a go! I think they thoroughly enjoyed it as they got to experience playing netball with their daughters.

“Around 100 people attended and we even welcomed some new recruits. Our teams compete in various leagues but our main ethos is to ensure that everyone has fun whilst improving their skills.

“Being based in the new facilities is fantastic and it will really help us gel more as a club. Previously, our training sessions were split over two venues which did become challenging when trying to communicate with other coaches at different sites. I think it will also benefit the players and their families to feel part of a wider unit.

“Watching England beat Australia for the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games was so exciting. It made me feel proud to be part of this sport - not only as a player myself, but as a coach helping to inspire the younger generation. Not only to compete but to have fun, exercise and make new friends.

“I think the England v Australia final helped people appreciate how physical and challenging the game can be at a high level and how much work goes into playing and coaching. I would encourage everyone to give netball a try. It’s exercise without even realising and it’s not just running around - it’s being clever and getting away from your marker or sticking with them to try to intercept.

“There is sometimes a bit of stigma around ‘not being able to move with the ball’, but this makes it more of a team sport as your team-mates need to get free so you are able to pass the ball.

“But it doesn’t have to be serious competition. We welcome anyone from age 8 and upwards, regardless of ability. Everyone’s first session is free.”

Meanwhile, from September, England Netball will be running a ‘Back to Netball’ session at the The Beacon of Light.

This is aimed at adults who haven’t played netball, or haven’t played in a while, and would like to get back into the sport.

The first session will take place on Tuesday, September 11, 7.30pm-8.30pm.

“Loads of people say that they used to love playing netball at school but never carried on with it,” added Beth. “I think there is so much provision now and, with the success of the England team, it has inspired people to get back into it.”

For more information and up-to-date training times, email wearside.wildcatnc@hotmail.co.uk or contact Beth on 07512 377250. The club is also on Facebook.