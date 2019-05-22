Sunderland Harrier Liam Taylor wins pier-to-pier race

Sunderland Harrier Liam Taylor’s homework paid off with first victory in the Sunderland Strollers Pier-Pier Race from South Shields to Roker..

The 33-year-old had, during the week, gone on a reconnaissance mission to look over the course and plan his route.

Athletes are free to choose any route they liked, but they must keep off the highway.

Taylor and South Shields Harrier Luke Adams were locked in combat from the start until they reached Whitburn Academy.

It was here that Taylor’s well-laid out plans came into effect.

He said: “I went one way and Luke went the other - onto the path.

“And, when I saw him again, I was 15 metres ahead. I had to work hard from there to the finish to keep my lead.”

Adams sportingly said: “It is well done to Liam for picking the shorter route. That is what the race allows you to do. He beat me by about the same distance that he gained on me at the

school!”

Taylor clocked 38.30 with the course record still standing to Tim Field from 2001 (36.44).

Taylor’s best position previously was seventh. His next race will be the Penshaw Hill Race on June 5, followed by the Blaydon Race on June 9, where he makes his debut.

Jarrow and Hebburn’s Jack Brown was third runner to finish in 38.41.

The women’s race was won by Jesmond Jogger Molly Pace who claimed her first ever victory in 44.45.

Clubmate Laura Cheetham was second (44.52) and third was Elswick Harrier Judith Knut.

Sunderland Strollers 50-year-old Wendy Chapman, having her third race in eight days and winner of the Sunderland City 10k last Sunday, had to give way to her younger rivals this time.

But she won the trophy, for the first female athlete to reach solid ground after running on the beach just after the start at South Shields.

“I’m shattered but at least I’ve won something,” said the defending champion.

Other results: (No times available) 4 Mark Anderson (Sun Stroll), 5 Paul Robson Wearside Tri, 6 Sparrow Morley (Tyne Bridge), 7 Paul O’Mara (Tyne Bridge), 8 Gary Grounds (Hartlepool),

9 Michael Mason (Elswick), 10 Michael Parkinson (NSP).

Race categories prize winners: VM40 – Paul Robson (Wearside Tri), VM50 – Ian Norman (Heaton), VM60 – Thomas Tinsley (Claremont), VM70 – Bill Doidge (Low Fell.)

VW40 – Anna McLean (Low Fell,) VW50 – Wendy Chapman (Strollers). VW60 – June Fisher (Unattached), VW70 – Anita Morgan (Unatt).

King of the beach Liam Taylor (Sun Harr), Women: Wendy Chapman (Strollers.).

Male Team – Tyne Bridge, Female Team – Jesmond.