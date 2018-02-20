South Hylton’s charge for Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker League title shows no signs of stopping

Snooker

South Hylton A’s pursuit of the Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker League title shows no signs of stopping after their latest 5-0 success over The Victory.

Norman Leslie, Adam Smith, Gavin Dixon and Graham Rutland eased the leaders into the lead.

In the pairs, Smith/Leslie beat Gerry Porter/Darren Dowell 75-63 to complete the whitewash and maintain a healthy nine-point lead at the summit.

Bobby Boyce and Ian Stewart got South Hylton B off to the perfect start at home to Boldon CA.

Derek White pulled one back for Boldon before John Harrison won Hylton the fourth frame against Chris Grimmer.

Michael Grieveson/John Smith won the pairs frame, beating Boyce/Paul Buckley 51-37 to reduce the defeat to 3-2.

In the club battle between Seaham Conservatives A and Seaham Conservatives B, it was Bobby Carne who got the B team off to a winning start.

Harland Davidson potted well to beat Gary Stockton before Manna Singh increased the B team’s lead.

Les Pinder pulled one back for the A team, before teaming up with Michael Monaghan to win the pairs against Justin Ebdy/Robin Midson 50-6 to reduce the defeat to 3-2.

Lee Norton and Tommy Ayre were quick off the mark for Steels when they welcomed Mill View.

Ray Charlton Junior won the third frame against John Spruce before Steve Chandler pulled one back for Mill View.

In the pairs, Norman Brown/Spruce beat Ray Charlton Senior/Vince Flynn 62-38 to make the final score 3-2 to Steels.

Steven Tate/Graham Smith claimec Biddick’s only win when they beat Lumley’s Andrew Drinkwater and Don Roberts in their 4-1 defeat.

Lumley’s victory came courtesy of Sean Henderson, Brian Meuse, Neil Lowden and Roful Hoque wins.

In another club battle, Pennywell Comrades B played Pennywell Comrades A and it was Kevin Harrop who got the A team off to a winning start.

Andrew Doran had an excellent result to level the match before Steve O’Wellen moved the A team back into the lead.

Stuart Taylor increased the A team’s lead in the fourth frame, before Doran/Eddie Dodds won the pairs, beating Joe Turner/Stephen Smith 49-42 to reduce the defeat to 3-2.

Glendale travelled to Murton Colliery and started well with Thomas Gwyn winning the first frame and John Danby the second.

A 26 break helped Stephen Clementson win the third frame before Paul Atkinson claimed the fourth frame.

In the pairs, Danby/John Wiseman beat Stephen Cook/Eddie Williamson 54-46 for the 4-1 win.

Paul Cobb got Biddick B off to a good start at home to The Hetton Centre, before Peter Mills increased the lead with the aid of a 34 break.

Paul Nord pulled one back for Hetton, before Tommy Rutter won Biddick the fourth frame against Joe Nord.

In the pairs, a 40-break by Paul Stoves, when paired with Paul Nord, won Hetton the frame against Philip Straughan/Paul Cobb to make the final score 3-2 to Biddick.