Sir Mo Farah bids to make Great North Run history as he guns for fifth straight win

Sir Mo Farah is looking to make history by becoming the first runner to win five Great North Runs in a row.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist and six-time world champion will defend his Simplyhealth Great North Run title over the world-famous half marathon between Newcastle and South Shields on Sunday September 9.

Olympic and World champion Vivian Cheruiyot

The 35-year-old has competed in every Great North Run since 2013, finishing second in his first outing and winning in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Last year’s fourth win equalled Benson Masya’s record, with the Kenyan winning over the 13.1mile distance in 1991, 1992, 1994 and 1996. No runner has ever won five.

Sir Mo said: “I can’t wait to come back to Newcastle and race again.

“It’s something I look forward to every year, the crowds are always unbelievable and it’s a good course for racing.

“To be the best in the world you have to beat the best and it’s going to be no different here. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Olympic and World champion Vivian Cheruiyot will return to Tyneside as she bids to make it two Simplyhealth Great North Run victories in three years, it has been announced.

The four-time Olympic and five-time World Championship medallist won the world’s biggest half marathon on her debut over the distance in 2016, and finished second to winner Mary Keitany last year.

She said: “I am looking forward to returning to England for the Simplyhealth Great North Run.

“It was a magnificent race when I won here for the first time in 2016 and I want to be on top of that podium again next month.”

The Simplyhealth Great North Run is broadcast live on BBC Two on Sunday, 9 September at 9.30am-1.30pm, with highlights on BBC Two at 6pm. For more information, visit greatrun.org/north