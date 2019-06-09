Popular figure returns to Gateshead as new board make first appointment

Gateshead’s new supporter-led board of directors have made their first appointment - and it sees a popular figure return to the club.

Former Heed owner Graham Wood has accepted an offer to be reinstated as their Club President.



The move came at the National League’s Annual General Meeting as Wood held talks with Gateshead joint-owner Neil Pinkerton and was offered the opportunity to return to the role that he gave up last season in protest at the actions of former club owner Dr Ranjan Varghese and his financial advisor Joseph Cala.



However, Wood will now return to the position at the club he helped rise through the non-league pyramid to come within 90 minutes of a place in the Football League after they reached the National League promotion final in 2014.



He stepped down as owner and chairman 12 months after the 2-1 defeat against Cambridge United ended any dreams of a historic promotion - but the visit to Wembley is one of many reasons why Wood is a much-admired figure for the club’s support.



After becoming the first 'signing' of the Neil Pinkerton and Trevor Clark era, Wood told the club’s website: "It was good to meet up with Neil, Trevor, Alisha and Dominic at yesterday’s National League AGM and naturally I was keen to hear how things were progressing.



"In typical fan fashion, I asked if there was any news on the signings front and Neil’s response was that they would like to make their first signing there and then. He went on to ask me if I would like to return as Club President. He didn’t need to ask twice.



"I was proud to have been honoured with that title three years and sad when I felt it appropriate to relinquish it following the previous change of ownership.



"I’m absolutely delighted that the club is now in the hands of people who care about it as much as I do and equally pleased to have got my greatly prized title back."