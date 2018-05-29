Only way is up for a delighted Davies

Darts

Tom Davies picked up his first victory of the Golden Fleece Darts Premier Division season with a resounding 5-1 victory over Norman Place.

Charlie Thompson played out a draw in his game against Gary Richardson, with two 20-dart legs his best.

Dan Smith strolled to a 5-0 victory over Jaxon Douglass, with winning legs of 20 and 21 darts.

Denny Cullen played two games on the night, yet was held to two draws.

Cullen drew with Marco Laybourn and Pete Wilson, while enjoying winning legs of 18 and 21 darts (three).

Laybourn then went on to beat Anth Skelton 5-1, with legs of 17, 18, 19 and 20 darts.

Neil Rose beat Jordan Cook 5-0, while Wilson got back to winning ways with a 5-1 win over Jordan Thoms.

Davy Thompson moved into second spot with two fine 5-0 wins over Richie Thoms and Jordan Cook.

Paul Williams beat Steve Carr 5-0 and Steve Richardson edged out Graeme Hills 5-3.

Thompson then beat Dan Smith 5-2, and the last game of the night saw Paul Moon defeat Jaxon Douglass 5-3. Moon hit winning legs in 20 and 21 darts, with Douglass’ best a 16-dart leg.