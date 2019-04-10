'Never in doubt': British tennis player reacts to remarkable comeback at ITF Tour event in Sunderland

British tennis player Tara Moore produced one of the greatest comebacks in tennis history at the ITF World Tour event in Sunderland, coming from 0-6 0-5 (30-40) to beat Jessika Ponchet of France.

Moore, the world number 479, looked set for a first-round wipe-wash before saving a match point on her own serve, when an overhead smash brushed the top of the net cord before landing on the line.

At first it seemed like Moore would only prolong the inevitable, yet the 26-year-old went on to stage a remarkable comeback, claiming a 0-6 7-6(7) 6-3 victory over the number three seed.

A GIF then emerged on Twitter of the moment when Moore saved match point, to which she replied: "Lololol never in doubt #dontcallitacomeback"

After beating an opponent ranked nearly 300 places above her, Moore will now face either Germany's Yana Morderger or Romania's Elena-Teodora Cadar in round two.

A men's and women's event are being held at the Sunderland Tennis Centre throughout the week, with matches taking place between 10am and 7pm and entry free for spectators.

Top seed and British number four British number Harriet Dart will play her first match on Wednesday against qualifier Eleonora Molinaro from Luxembourg.

In the men's draw, top seed Liam Broady suffered a first-round defeat at the hands of Dutchman Igor Sijsling.