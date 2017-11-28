League title advantage Lafferty’s at Long last

Adam Lafferty produced a convincing display when easing to a 5-0 victory and to the top of the Golden Fleece Darts Premier League.

Lafferty didn’t give Kevin Long a look in when he claimed a stunning victory.

Lafferty enjoyed winning legs in 17, 19 and 20 darts, while Long hit a 180.

Denny Cullen beat Gary Richardson 5-2, with both players’ best legs coming in 18 darts (twice).

Richie Thoms came from 4-1 down to claim a draw against Dan Scott.

Alan Stoves beat Andy Clark 5-1, with best legs of 17 and 21, including two 180s.

Davy Mason defeated Don Green 5-0, while Mark Forth beat Pete Wilson 5-3.

Dan Scott eased to a 5-1 victory over Steve Peel 5-1 and Steve Carr beat Richie Thoms 5-2.

Jordan Thoms edged out Andy Clark to win 5-3, with both players’ best legs coming in 19 and 20 darts.

Charlie Thompson drew with Alan Stoves, with both players enjoying a best leg of 19 darts.

Last game of the night saw Andy Clark beat Davy Mason 5-3. Clark’s best leg was a 17-dart leg.