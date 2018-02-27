Laybourn on target to scoop Finals night crown

Darts

Marco Laybourn is celebrating after sealing a stunning 11-7 title-winning victory over Adam Lafferty in the Golden Fleece Darts Premier League finals night.

Marco Laybourn.

In an entertaining final, Laybourn enjoyed winning legs of 15 (twice), 17, 18 (twice), 19, 20 (twice) and 21, while he also hit two 180s as he showed his class to win the title.

Lafferty made Laybourn work hard for the win and responded with winning legs of 15, 17, 18 (twice) and 21 darts, including three great checkouts of 100, 104 and 160.

Laybourn’s evening began with an earlier clash with Charlie Thompson, with Marco edging to a 7-4 triumph, with winning legs of 18 (twice) and 21 darts.

Also in the earlier stages, Lafferty stormed into a 6-1 lead over Davy Marley, but his opponent took the next five legs to level the match to set up a winner takes all leg.

However, Lafferty held his nerve and took the final leg to win 7-6.

Mark Reeves stormed to a 7-2 victory over Steve Richardson, with winning legs of 15, 18, 20 and 21 darts, including a great finish of 120, and a brilliant 180.

Glen Woodbridge completed the early stages with a comfortable 7-1 success over Alan Stoves.

In the first semi-final, Laybourn fought back from 8-6 down to narrowly defeat Woodbridge 9-8 and claim his spot in the final, while in the second semi-final, Lafferty again held his nerve to defeat Reeves 9-7.