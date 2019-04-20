Josh Kelly discusses a potential all-British welterweight clash with Amir Khan

Have your say

Josh Kelly has put his hat in the ring to take on Amir Khan - wins or lose against Terence Crawford.

Both Khan and Kelly are in action of different sides of the pond this evening, with the Sunderland man taking on Przemyslaw Runowski at the O2 Arena, London.

Ryhope lad Kelly will have eyes on the welterweight clash in Madison Square Garden, Ney York City, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"Of course I would be excited by that kind of fight," said Kelly, when asked about a contest with the Bolton boxer.

"This division is exciting. There are so many top quality boxers at world level.

"Khan has been fighting at the top of the division for years and in two or three years I see myself in these kind of fights.

"If I get the chance to fight Khan I would definitely fancy it."

Khan is fancied by very few in the boxing game, with his better days deemed to be behind him.

Bookmakers don't fancy him much either, with Khan at 9/1 with some, while Crawford, seen by some as a pound-for-pound king, is 1/20.

"Khan is an awkward fight for Crawford," said Kelly.

"But I do think Crawford will win."