'I would not put him anywhere near any of the world beaters' - Carl Froch and Sky Sports' boxing pundits assess Josh Kelly's latest win

Josh Kelly took his career tally to nine wins from nine on Saturday, with a comprehensive points win over previously unbeaten Polish contender Przemyslaw Runowski.

But what did the pundits have to say about the Sunderland welterweight's defence of his WBA International strap?

Here we take a look at the views of FIVE Sky Sports boxing experts, as well as get a view into the future from his trainer Adam Booth.

PAUL SMITH - former British super middleweight champion

"Reminds me of one of the old Kronk fighters of old. He is a like a Thomas Hearns. Sometimes slow feet but fast hands.

"He is a bit lazy, and gets caught with the odd counter.

"I really like watching him but I want to see what he has got as a fighter.

"He fights when he wants to fight. I like him. He is a quality fighter. I want to see him go through the ranks, through the gears."

ADAM SMITH - Head of Boxing at Sky Sports

"It was an excellent ten rounds.

"He remains very much one to watch."

JOHNNY NELSON - the longest reigning cruiserweight world champion of all time

"I like everything about what we saw. It was good pressure fighting, the offensive work, the defensive work.

"That was his ninth professional fight. You are seeing a fighter grow in confidence.

"What you saw there was absolute class from a novice.

"This boy can fight and he can box, he can punch.

"The difference between Kelly and Prince Nas was that he had that 'kaboomb' where he could finish. He hasn't. That's why people were like 'wow' with Nas."

CARL FROCH - three-time world super middleweight champion

"It is that Prince Naseem style - I am not surprised Johnny Nelson likes it because it is a Brendan Ingle style, low arms, reflex fighting.

"At the top level you have to be able to punch. I don't see that Kelly has that one punch knockout. Naseem Hamed could stick his chin out to dry, take risks and would find a punch that could finish a fight.

"I do not see that from Josh Kelly yet.

"He is still a novice, though, and you have to give him time.

"But with that style, I would not put him anywhere near any of the world beaters at the moment."

GEORGE GROVES - former WBA super-middleweight champion

"The opponent, you'd imagine, was made for Josh Kelly. Strong, not the fastest, leaves the target there to be hit after a shot.

"But he caught Kelly with a few shots."

ADAM BOOTH - Kelly's trainer

"I was offered the mandatory position by the EBU and I accepted it (to fight David Avanesyan).

"Eddie (Hearn) has got time to negotiate before it goes to purse bids and it will happen."