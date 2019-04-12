“I just didn’t want to lose 6-0 6-0": Tara Moore's remarkable run continues at ITF tennis event in Sunderland

Just days after completing one of the greatest comebacks in tennis history, Britain’s Tara Moore recorded a more routine victory to reach the semi-finals of the ITF World Tour event in Sunderland.

The 26-year-old, ranked 479 in the world, came from 0-6 0-5 and match point down in her opening match against third seed Jessika Ponchett, before claiming a 0-6 7-6 (7) 6-3 triumph.

Since then, Moore has recorded back-to-back straight set wins to reach the last four, the latest coming against France’s Oceane Dodin, a former top 50 player, who was dispatched 6-4 6-4.

“I’ve played Oceane before and I knew she was a good player and it would be tough,” said Moore after the win. “I just wanted to go out there and play well.”

When asked about her remarkable comeback against Ponchett, Moore added: “Winning any match and coming back from such a big deficit is a good feat and it’s really good for your confidence.

“I just didn’t want to lose 6-0 6-0, that was kind of my goal and she was playing really well so I was trying to stick with her and make her play one more ball and one more ball.

“It just worked for me in the end.”

Moore will face British compatriot and top seed Harriet Dart, 22, in the last four, after Dart, the world number 135, defeated Switzerland’s Simona Waltert 6-4 6-2.

The other semi-final will be contested between second seed Robin Anderson of the USA and Romania’s Laura-loana Paar after both progressed in straight sets.

Both matches will take place on Saturday, 10:30am, at the Sunderland Tennis Centre with entry free for spectators.

The women’s matches will be immediately followed by the men’s semi-finals, with Dutchman Igor Sijsling, who has reached a career-high ranking of 52, set to face Spain’s Andres Artunedo Martinavarro.

Sijsling, 31, knocked out top seed and British number eight Liam Broady in the opening round and swept past Belgium’s Yannick Mertens 6-2 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.

The other men’s match will be contested between Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland and Belgian teenager Zizou Bergs, who came through a tough three-set battle to defeat Britain’s Ryan Peniston.