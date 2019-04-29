Houghton Harrier finishes sixth and gets pb in 10,000m

Have your say

The first track championship of the year took place at Monkton with the opening North East Grand Prix hosting the Northern and North East 10,000m championship.

Due to the number of entries there were two races (A and B) over 25 laps of the track.

Middlesbrough and Cleveland’s Greg Jayasuriya (31.47.18) won from Jordan Bell (Blackhill Bounders) 31.49.18 and Morpeth’s Thomas Straughan took the bronze medal (32.13.39).

Houghton Harrier Lee Dover was sixth in a personal best (33.06.66), beating his previous fastest time (33.20.50). Clubmate Rory Graham was 11th also with a PB (35.06.79), beating his time from 2017 (35.59.2).

The women’s championship was won by Elswick Harrier Catherine Lowes in 42.04.67 followed by Heather Robinson (Jarrow and Hebburn) 43.50.92 and hard working Harrier League official Vicki Thompson won a well deserved bronze (47.20.45).

In the the Grand Prix, Birtley’s international schoolboy cross country runner Chris Perkins was a runaway winner of the Under-15 800m (2.05.42) ahead of second placed Sunderland Harrier Dillon Revell who clocked a PB (2.11.91). Houghton’s Erin Keeler-Clarke was fourth Under-15 in the mixed 800m (2.30.77), Joseph McGinley was third Under-13 in his race (2.36.98) and Thomas Pigford recorded 2.39.94.

Sunderland Harrier Jak Jarvis won his first race with victory in heat five in knocking six seconds off his PB with his time of 2.36.00. Joe Willis was fourth (2.47.49).

Sunderland Harriers Ben Hardie (14.15) and Under-13 Joe Willis (14.50) both finished fourth in their respective 100m heats. Houghton Harrier Under-15 Carl Charlton recorded 14.26 when winning his heat.

There was some good performances from Houghton Harriers girls in the 1500m. Under-17 Amy Leonard led the way with 4.53.29, then came Under-20 Eva Hardie 4.54.36, Under-17 Nicole Philiips was next on 4.54.70 and Lydia James finished in 5.02.61.

Sunderland Harrier senior Alex Waites was fourth over 300m (44.07).

l Sir Mo Farah ended fifth in the Virgin Money London Marathon, well behind winner Eliud Kipchoge, who romped to a record fourth victory.

Talk of overhauling Kenyan Kipchoge proved fanciful from around the 14-mile mark, when the 34-year-old put his foot on the gas.

Kipchoge smashed his own course record in a time of two hours, two minutes and 37 seconds.

Already the world record holder, Kipchoge won in the second fastest time ever ahead of Ethiopians Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun.

In the women’s race, Brigid Kosgei of Kenya went one better than last year with victory.

David Weir’s bid to win a ninth men’s wheelchair race ended in disappointment.

The 39-year-old six-time Paralympic gold medalist, competing in his 20th London Marathon, finished fifth as Dan Romanchuk triumphed.

The women’s wheelchair race was comfortably won by Manuela Schar of Switzerland.