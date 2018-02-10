Great Britain Under-12s progress to semi-finals of Tennis Europe Winter Cup at Sunderland Tennis Centre

Great Britain won through to the semi-finals of the girls’ 12 and under Tennis Europe Winter Cup by HEAD in Sunderland yesterday.

The British team of Vlada Kozak, Sophya Devas and Hannah Read defeated the highly-rated Russia side (Anastasia Yashchenko, Alisa Pozdnyakova and Daria Shadchneva) 2-1 at the Sunderland Tennis Centre at Silksworth.

The teams line up for the opening ceremony at Sunderland Tennis Centre, with Great Britain on the far left. Picture by Tom Banks

In the semi-finals today, the British side will today take on Hungary, who beat Romania 2-1 yesterday.

The other semi-final today will see Czech Republic take on Poland. The Czechs beat Austria 3-0, while Poland defeated Bulgaria 2-1.

Yesterday’s beaten sides will play again today, with Austria taking on Bulgaria and Russia meeting the Romanians.

The final, and other games to make up the final standings, will take place tomorrow morning. Entry is free.