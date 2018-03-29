Golf: Wearside handed away test in Clark Cup preliminary round

Wearside have been handed an away tie in the preliminary round of the Durham County Clark Cup.

The Coxgreen club – who last won the prestigious team competition in 2005 – must visit South Moor in a tie to be played by April 30, with a place in the 32-team first round up for grabs.

The other preliminary ties see Birtley hosting Hobson, Hartlepool at home to Billingham and Garesfield visiting Consett.

Chester-le-Street and Ramside secured victories in the preliminary round of the Northumberland and Durham Inter-County Foursomes, to clinch places in the first round at Whitburn on April 7.

Chester – who last reached the final in 1939 – edged out George Washington 2&1 to set up a clash with Heworth, while Ramside demolished Beamish Park 7&6 and next meet Consett.