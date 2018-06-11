Golf: Ryan Mackie runner-up in Durham County Boys’ Championship as Will Skipp takes title

Houghton’s Ryan Mackie finished as runner-up to Will Skipp in the Durham County Boys’ Championship on Saturday.

Eaglescliffe’s Skipp – who had won the Under-16 County title in 2016 and 2017 – capitalised on his home-course knowledge to win by four shots, following rounds of 71 and 73.

Lewis was joint second on 148, after following up an opening 77 with an excellent 71. He finished level with Eaglescliffe’s Will Alexander (75, 73).

Houghton’s Daniel Ellison finished seventh after rounds of 79 and 82, while Lewis Reay of Ramside Hall, the nett winner last year, was ninth (87, 77).

Ramside Hall’s Adam Charlton won the Under-16 Boys’ Championship.

He posted an impressive round of 70 at Eaglescliffe to win by three shots from Washington’s Duran Gun.

Boldon’s Luke Tate was fifth on countback with a round of 91, with Washington’s William Girwood ninth, following a similar 91.

The County Under-14 Boys’ Championship went to Eaglescliffe’s Jack Robinson, following a nett 67.

He finished a shot ahead of Callum Moncur (Darlington) and two clear of Chester-le-Street’s James Lusk and Harry Etherington of Ramside Hall.

Jack Laidler carded a 73 to finish 11th for Houghton, with club-mate James Howell (75) in 16th spot and Oliver Norden 19th, after a round of 76.