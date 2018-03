The North Durham Union League’s new season will start on Tuesday, May 1.

Champions Durham City kick off their Division One title defence at home to Consett, while Seaham entertain Boldon and Ramside Hall A start at Heworth and Chesterp-le-Street welcome newly-promoted Brancepeth Castle.

In Division Two, relegated Wearside begin with a home derby date against Houghton.

Whitburn host newcomers City of Newcastle in Division Three, while George Washington travel to neighbours Birtley.