Golf: Extra challenge for George Washington in Inter-County Foursomes

George Washington Golf Club have been handed an extra test in their hopes for success in the Northumberland and Durham Inter-County Foursomes this year.

The Washington club have been drawn to meet Chester-le-Street in the preliminary round of the competition, a match to be played at South Shields on Saturday, March 24.

The winners will head to Whitburn to meet Heworth in the first round on April 7, while Wearside tackle Eaglescliffe, Seaham take on Durham City, Houghton face up to South Shields and hosts Whitburn are up against Castle Eden.

The second round follows later in the day at Whitburn, with the third and fourth rounds at Seaham the following day, Sunday, April 8.

The Durham final will be staged at Westerhope on April 14, with the winners taking on the Northumberland champions later that day.

Preliminary round (at South Shields, March 24): Chester-le-Street v George Washington, Beamish Park v Ramside Hall

First round (at Whitburn, April 7): Chester-le-Street or George Washington v Heworth, Durham City v Seaham, Houghton v South Shields, Bishop Auckland v Darlington, Billingham v Ineos, Castle Eden v Whitburn, Eaglescliffe v Wearside, Hartlepool v Boldon, Whickham v Brancepeth Castle, South Moor v Woodham, Wynyard v Ravensworth, Blackwell Grange v Tyneside, Ryton v Seaton Carew, Birtley v Crook, Dinsdale Spa v The Hobson, Beamish Park or Ramside Hall v Consett