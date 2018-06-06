Golf: County title delight for Ramside Hall’s Philip Anwyll

Ramside Hall’s Philip Anwyll is the new Durham County Third Division champion.

In Saturday’s competition at Ryton, 12-handicapper Anwyll carded a nett round of 67 to win.

Martin Ball of Eaglescliffe and Wearside 14-handicapper Stewart Ditch finished a shot behind on 68, with two Ramside members - Callum Milne and Matt Kyle - among three players a further shot back on 69.

Seaham’s Colin Bentham was 10th with his round of 71, while David Askew (Chester-le-Street) was 13th on 72. Seaham’s Paul Murray posted a 73 for 17th place, a shot ahead of Houghton’s Ray Bell and Wayne Douglas (Roseberry Grange).

The Durham County Boys’ Championship takes place at Eaglescliffe this weekend, along with the Under-18 and Under-16 competitions.