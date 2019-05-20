Gateshead supporters' group issue emotional plea for investors to come forward ahead of critical few days for club's future

The Gateshead Soul Supporters group have issued an emotional plea to potential investors ahead of a critical few days for the future of their club.

The tumultuous tenure of Gateshead owner Dr Ranjan Varghese could bring down the curtain on the club’s history this week as the Hong Kong-based businessman struggles to contend with debts totalling £95,000.

The National League have set a deadline of Wednesday for the club to settle their debts and they were dealt a further blow last week when former Rochdale chairman Chris Dunphy withdrew a long-standing takeover bid.

Not for the first time this season, the club’s controversial financial advisor Joseph Cala has been a divisive figure as a resolution has been sought and it is believed that his efforts to recover the debt have frustrated Dunphy to the extent that he has taken a bid off the table.

Varghese remains the only director at the club after recently appointed duo Nigel Harrop and Trevor Clark departed last week and an FA investigation into the level of Cala’s involvement and influence is drawing to a close.

The influential Gateshead Soul Supporters group confirmed that they remain committed to ensuring that the town has a football club.

The statement read “The ‘Club’ as we see it are in a perilous position and are on a life support machine.

“Yet, our objective of maintaining football in Gateshead has not wavered.

“This is in spite of the many obstacles that have been placed in front of us from varying authorities.

“But, despite our best efforts the unrealistic time frames forced upon us cannot be met.

This relates to servicing the current creditors to the tune of £95k by Wednesday 23 May, a deadline which was set by the National League.

“The obvious solution would be for the National League to waive this requirement up until the purchase was completed, and then to release the remaining bond (£100k) to allow the new owners to operate with a blank canvas.

“However, the National League did not see this as an option.

“That ‘Club’ in our eyes, unless a buyer is sought by Wednesday, will cease to exist within a matter of weeks if not days. No ground, staff, directors, players and more importantly, no fans.”

The statement went on to confirm that the group are willing to continue their plans to form a phoenix club that would likely be a candidate to start life in either the step-seven Wearside League or Northern Alliance Football League.

However, Gateshead Soul confirmed that they now have an “urgent opportunity” to launch a late rescue bid for their club, if they can raise an extra £50,000 over the coming days and weeks and they issued a rallying call to the local business community to get behind them.

The statement continued “For the past few weeks we've been putting the foundations in place for a potential phoenix club should the worst happen. However, we've suddenly been presented with an urgent opportunity to get our club back.

“This is something we hadn't anticipated but since the end of last week, Gateshead Soul, in conjunction with other Stakeholders and generous fans have managed to raise £45k towards the payment of those creditors.

“All payments have been pledged as gifts or loans and will be repaid on the return of the Bond, which cannot be accessed by the previous regime.

“This is our last throw of the dice before we face the prospect of the worst-case scenario of starting again at Step 7.

“So, if there are any fans, business persons that wish to come onboard to help in any way you can to help raise the shortfall, then please answer this SOS by getting in touch ASAP via email at gfcsoul@gmail.com or via any of our social media platforms.”

For more information on the Gateshead Soul Supporters group head to http://www.gfcsoul.co.uk/ and donations can also be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-football-in-gateshead.