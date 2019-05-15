Gateshead FC survive winding up order but former players and staff still wait for April wages

A winding up order placed against National League club Gateshead has been dismissed at London’s High Court.

The claim was made by HM Revenue and Customs over an unpaid tax bill but was dismissed after a short hearing overseen by a senior insolvency judge on Wednesday morning.

During the hearing it was confirmed that the club have paid the bill and have escaped the winding up order.

The decision will be a welcome piece of positive news for Gateshead’s under-fire owner Dr Ranjan Varghese, who said that the club had achieved “financial stability” in an interview with BBC Newcastle two weeks ago.

The club are still without a home ground after being banished from the International Stadium in April as Gateshead Council took action over an unpaid rent bill.

New Heed manager David Dickson had claimed over the weekend that the club would operate out of the stadium once again next season.

But when The Echo approached Gateshead Council for comment, a spokesperson would only say “We are in discussions with all parties concerned with the club to seek a way forward.”

The Echo also understands that Gateshead’s former players and staff are still to be receive their wages for April.

Director Nigel Harrop met with the National League last week to discuss a number of financial issues at the club and it was expected that payments would be made to former employees as a result of that meeting.

However, the Echo has learnt that the players and coaching staff that led the club to a top ten finish in last season’s National League are still awaiting their wages.

A FA investigation into the involvement of financial adviser Joseph Cala also remains ongoing.

Gateshead were one of three football clubs to attend hearings at the High Court on Wednesday.

SkyBet League Two club Bury and the Heed’s National League rivals Ebbsfleet United have been given more time to clear their tax debts and will return to the court later in the year.