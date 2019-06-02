'Do that in a title fight, you'll wake up and the fight's over.' - What the experts said about Josh Kelly's USA debut at Madison Square Garden on Anthony Joshua undercard

Philadelphia southpaw Ray Robinson halted Sunderland's Commonwealth and WBA International titlist Josh Kelly's perfect professional win record last night.

On the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight contest against Andy Ruiz Jnr, Kelly looked to be cruising to victory in the 10-round contest, only to allow the home fighter back into it.

Judges scored it a majority draw with Kelly up 96-95 on one judge's card, the others scoring it 95-95.

And here's what the Sky Sports pundits had to say about Kelly's draw.

Former world cruiserweight king, Johnny Nelson: "Technically he looked the better fighter but he could just not get into a rhythm.

"I wouldn't disagree with the scorecards as the rounds rolled on. I just saw initially he had the movement but he was not picking the shots off.

"He has always been able to wait for a mistake from a fighter then capitalise on it. When you move up the levels you have to be able to make other people make the mistakes. That was missing.

"I reckon Adam Booth will have a stern word with Kelly for the mistakes he made. He is always learning, though."

Former cruiserweight world titlist and light heavyweight challenger Tony Bellew: "I thought he started well, was awkward and causing all kind of problems but come the middle rounds he (Robinson) got to grips with it and worked the puzzle out.

"At the half way point it was his fight to lose and I think he did lose it that way.

"He wanted to get involved in a fight too much for me on the night. His punch picking is top class, he didn't need to do what he did.

"He switches off half way through fights and at this level you just can't do that. Robinson just kept coming and coming, later on he got the better of things.

"This is the time you should make mistakes and learn. You can't do that in a world title fight with your hands by your side, chin in the air, you will wake up and the fight will be over.

"There is a fine line between confidence and stupidity and some of the things he let himself do were stupid.

"He was the better athlete, technician, he just switched off and ran out of ideas."

Former top 10 world p4p fighter and super middleweight title holder Carl Froch: "I think there is maybe a stamina issue. It could be that the low arms, reflex style takes a lot out of him.

"It can be heavy on the legs, it can drain you, trying to anticipate every shot. It tires you.

"Every time Josh Kelly steps through the ropes he starts well then fades after four or five rounds. It is the same old story.

"He sat there in the corner taking punches off a non-puncher. Do that against a puncher and you will be flat on your back, banged out cold.

"He is going to have to address his style, have a serious chat with Adam Booth.

"I scored the fight a draw. If anyone deserved it was Kelly as he looked good in bursts but Robinson kept coming.

"They talk about him being a world beater but he is definitely not there yet. He still needs to build."