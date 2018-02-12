Czech youngsters pip Great Britain to Tennis Europe Winter Cup success in Sunderland final

Great Britain were beaten in the final of the Girls’ 12 and under Tennis Europe Winter Cup by HEAD in Sunderland yesterday.

The British team of Vlada Kozak, Sophya Devas and Hannah Read were beaten 3-0 by the highly-rated Czech Republic team at the Sunderland Tennis Centre in Silksworth.

In the singles, the British No 2 Sophya Devas lost to Nikola Bartunkova 4-6, 2-6, while No 1 Vlada Kozac went down 2-6, 0-6 to Brenda Fruhvirtova.

The doubles was therefore a dead rubber, with Kozac and Hannah Read losing out to Bartunkova and Sara Bejlek 3-6, 2-6.

The tournament began on Friday, with Britain defeating Russia in the opening round.

In the semi-finals on Saturday, Great Britain beat Hungary 3-0.

Sophya Devas beat Lili Dinnyes 6-1, 6-4, with Vlada Kozac beating Kitti Molnar 6-0, 6-1.

In the doubles, which was again a dead rubber, the British pair of Kozac and Read beat Molnar and Viktoria Varga 7-5, 5-7, 10-2 (match tie-break).

The Czech Republic beat Poland 3-0 in the semis to earn their place in the final.