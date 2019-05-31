Boxing star Josh Kelly looking to bring a bit of Sunderland to New York's Madison Square Garden

Have your say

Josh Kelly admits it's a dream come true to be fighting at the boxing games's Mecca - Madison Square Garden.

The Sunderland welterweight takes on Philadelphia southpaw Ray Robinson in a big step up fight against fringe world level opposition on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's clash with Andy Ruiz Jnr on Saturday night.

And the 25-year-old can't wait to get started in a ring graced by so many of greats.

"Let's hope Sunderland arrives at the garden," said Kelly to IFL TV.

"I am feeling on top form and hopefully on Saturday night, it will be a good night.

"I am a student of the game, I am old school. I have watched all the old fights and fighters, so to be able to fight here myself is huge.

"To be a kid from Sunderland, then go to the Olympics, make my debut on Sky Sports then to fight at Madison Square Garden and win - it's different levels.

"I can't wait."

On the fight itself, Kelly is in confident mood, as always.

"I am confident," he added.

"I wouldn't be taking this fight if I didn't think I would win it.

"I feel his style is quite awkward but we will get there."