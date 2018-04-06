Bowls: Silksworth star Bolt through to Commonwealth Games triples quarter-finals, but he’s not satisfied with his own form

Silksworth’s David Bolt has won three matches out of three in the men’s triples at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Bolt is leading in for the Devon duo of Jamie Chestney and Robert Paxton.

The early group format is round robin, with the top two in each of the four sections going into a knockout quarter-final.

The English trio remain unbeaten, with an opening 24-6 win over Papua New Guinea followed up yesterday by a hard-fought 15-14 defeat of India and a comfortable 24-13 success against South Africa.

Those wins have sealed a quarter-final spot ahead of their final sectional tie against unbeaten Wales, who have also qualified.

“I was happy with my game this morning, but it was a bit sketchy this afternoon.” said Bolt.

“I wasn’t at my best and didn’t cope with the wind very well on one of the lines, but the boys got the job done.”

Although most sports appear to be covered via the BBC red button, there has been a distinct lack of bowls coverage. The semi-finals and finals, however, should be covered.