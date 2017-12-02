Bowls: Shields march through to Egham Trophy’s last 16 by beating Blackpool opponents

South Shields moved into the last 16 of the mixed Egham Trophy with an impressive 18-shot win over Blackpool Newton Hall.

At Blackpool, the away squad finished nine shots in arrears.

Pam Carlin, Jean Chapman, James Sneller and Gary Farquhar had a cracking 21-19 win over international bowler Mark Dawes, however Marilyn Robson, Karen Paterson, Dave Paterson and David Bolt found it tough going against Dominic McVittie, going down 23-12.

The game was ultimately decided at Shields, where the home squad rallied.

Shaun McIntosh steered his quartet of Nina Riches, Ann Upstall and Phil Dixon to a 21-16 victory over Chris Gale.

Then the rink of Jackie Tallack, Maureen Charles, Stewart Hubbard and Ian Riches put in a five-star performance to outgun Neal Foulds 34-12, securing an 88-70 win overall.

In the last 16, Hartlepool will provide the opposition after they beat York 75-68.

In the latest round of Seniors Inter-Club League fixtures, Houghton Sancroft bounced back from successive losses to notch their first win of the season, 5-0 against The Parks B.

Joe Sutherland, David Wright, Freddie Fletcher and Terry Todd led the way, cruising to a 23-5 win over Billy Blyth.

Frankie Froud navigated Jimmy Swinney, Trevor Joicey and John Jones to a 16-10 success against Ray Harrison, while George Brown, Brian Race, David Sim and Ian Whorlton collected nine shots on the last two ends to beat Bob Stephenson 15-11.

Overall, Sancroft, who host South Shields A next, won 54-26.

Latest standings: Stanley played 4 pts 18, South Shields 4-13, Houghton Sancroft 4-8, Gateshead A 3-6, Parks B 3-0

There has been more action in the national competitions, although only three singles ties were played this week.

In an all-Shields affair, Ian McIntosh continued to impress with four bowls, with a 21-8 win over club-mate Phil Dixon, while Durham’s Michael Laydon defeated Houghton’s Peter Thomson 21-13 to set up a home tie against Shields’ Shaun McIntosh.

In the southern section, Hartlepool’s Josh Halcrow beat club-mate Dale Oram 21-12. Halcrow awaits the winner of the all-Hartlepool tie between Carl Higgins and Vinnie O’Neill.

Last 16 singles draw, Northern section: I McIntosh (Shields) v GR Smith (Durham) or P Sainthouse (Shields), M Laydon (Durham) v S McIntosh (Shields), S Hubbard (Shields) v A Jobling (Gateshead)

Southern section: D Fenwick (Hartlepool) v P Hartley (Hartlepool), P Bostock (Redcar) v P Mosley (Hartlepool), J Halcrow (Hartlepool) v C Higgins or V .O’Neill (both Hartlepool)

Pairs draw, Northern section: M Higgins (Durham) v G Robson (Stanley), GR Smith (Durham) v R Mckie (Houghton), I McIntosh v J Minto (both Shields), L.Maughan (Gateshead) v G.Farquhar (Shields)

Southern section: P Hartley v M Ray (both Hartlepool), B Attwood (Aycliffe) v M Gleeson (Aycliffe), A Hind (Ferryhill) v S Crowe or A Ward (both Hartlepool)

In the triples, the only tie played saw Gary Farquhar (Shields) ease into the last eight of the northern section with a 19-5 home win over Houghton’s Patrick Thomson.

Triples draw, Northern section: D Paterson (Shields) or GR Smith (Durham) v G. Farquhar (Shields), S Hubbard (Shields) v M Laydon (Durham), P Duffy (West Denton) v G Robson (Stanley)

Southern section: P Bostock (Redcar) v P Mosley (Hartlepool), R Hudson v B Attwood (Aycliffe)

In the fours, West Denton youngster Aaron Robson set up a trip to Stanley following a 19-16 win over club-mate Clive Knott, while Shields’ Neal Ridley narrowly got home 18-16 against Durham’s Steve Krimpen.

The southern section of the draw has yet to see any action.

Fours draw, Northern section: B Arkley (Stanley) v A Robson (West Denton), G Farquhar v D Paterson (both Shields), P Duffy (West Denton) v P Thomson (Houghton), B Orrell (Gateshead) v N Ridley (Shields)

Southern section: P Mosley v P Hartley (both Hartlepool), B Attwood (Aycliffe) v R Hudson (Redcar), P Bostock (Redcar) v G Skipp (Hartlepool)

Durham’s Mark Barkess had a cracking 2-1 win at Shields in the Under-25 singles against Jaxon McKenna. Next, he hosts West Denton’s Aaron Robson, who beat Houghton’s Sam Patterson 2-0.

South Shields’ Alan Lawton cruised into the next round of the two-bowl singles with an impressive 21-4 victory against Stanley’s Brian Houghton. He will tackle club-mate David Bolt or Durham’s Michael Laydon next.

In the southern section, Hartlepool’s Paul Hartley progressed with a comfortable 21-5 home win against John Selley.

In the Over-60s singles, Billy Ferry (Shields) was beaten 21-12 at Gateshead by Brian Orrell, while Durham’s Steve Krimpen enjoyed a cracking 21-12 home win against Shields’ Albert Hunter.

Houghton’s Michael Wright and Frankie Froud were beaten at home in the Over-60s pairs, 18-12 by Gateshead’s Brian Poulter and George Hackett.

The Gateshead duo will have home advantage against West Denton’s Ken Hooker next.

In the Over-50s triples, Houghton’s Joe Sutherland, Stevie Tindale and Jimmy McAdoo lost 26-16 to West Denton’s Peter Duffy.

Ian Riches (Shields) succumbed 20-16 at home to The Parks’ Pat Browne in the mixed pairs. Browne will next host Shields’ Jamie Brass, who crushed club-mate Derek Robson 28-5.

Durham’s Mark Higgins set up a home tie against Shields’ David Bolt with a 19-5 triumph over club-mate John Stafford, while Jaxon McKenna (Shields) enjoyed a fine 24-15 defeat of West Denton’s Michael Bennett.

In the southern section, Hartlepool’s Paul Hartley beat Aycliffe’s Barry Attwood 19-2.

In the mixed fours, the all-Shields affair between Ian Riches and Shaun McIntosh saw the latter receive a walkover, McIntosh hosts West Denton’s Peter Duffy next.

Houghton’s remaining squad in the national Over-60s double fours were beaten 50-27 by South Shields A, who next meet Durham B, fresh from a 45-29 defeat of The Parks.

Houghton’s Peter Thomson progressed in the county Champion of Champions singles with a 21-11 win over Durham’s Liam Hall. In the next round, Thomson will head to Ferryhill to face Alan Hinds.

Despite having four rinks up, the Durham County Seniors went out in the first round of the national Inter-County Knockout Trophy by four shots to Yorkshire.

The three Durham rinks at York did a good job, with Barry Attwood (Aycliffe) and Hartlepool’s Keith Wilford winning, while Darlington’s Alan Stephenson only lost by two. Overall, Durham’s away squad finished one shot ahead.

At Durham, Billy Ferry (Shields) and Durham’s Alan Musgrove got home by five shots between them, but the match was decided by a 10-shot loss for Stanley’s Dave Webb’s rink.

Durham bounced back in the Midlands League as they beat Leicestershire (18-6) at Selby.

Durham again won on four rinks, with Webb and Ferry the pick of them, both winning by 13 shots.

At the recent Sunderland & District AGM, Barnes West End’s Alan Patterson was confirmed as the association’s new president for 2018.

Houghton Town’s Billy Davis is senior vice-president, with Barnes Park’s Ronnie Robson the junior vice.

After 37 years of service to the association, Whitburn’s Eric Weightman ended his reign as secretary and, after 33 years, Ryhope’s George Charlton stood down as competition secretary.

Roker Park’s Jim Huntingdon is the new secretary and Houghton Town’s Billy Davis the new competition secretary.

The notice of motion proposing a change in start time and the number of ends to combat any light issues was defeated and there will be no change in format in any of the leagues for the coming season.

Cambridgeshire’s Ellen Falkner has won the Bowls England Woman Bowler of the Year award for a third time.

The Littleport player lifted the Taylor Bowls-sponsored honour following two national titles at Leamington Spa in August.

Falkner had previously won the award in 2007 and 2011. The junior award went to Warwickshire’s Kirsty Richards.