Bowls: Disappointment for Durham as Middleton Cup hopes suffer costly blow

Durham County’s teams have suffered a disappointing week as all three suffered defeats.

Hopes were high for the Middleton Cup, after last season’s decent campaign, but Nottinghamshire, thumped 20-2 by Durham last year, turned the tables at Dairy Lane by recording a 133-113 (18-4) win.

Durham only mustered two winning rinks. Team captain David Bolt (Silksworth) defeated Steve Overton 33-19 and Hartlepool’s John Mansfield beat John Emmerson 24-17.

The remaining four rinks went down by a combined total of 41 shots.

The game was lost in the 5-15 end spell as the visitors nearly outscored Durham two to one, 82-43.

The other tie just keeps Durham’s qualification hopes alive as Derbyshire beat Yorkshire 12-10.

Rink scores (Durham skips first): P Mosley 7 M Egginton 26, D Bolt 33 S Overton 19, J Mansfield 24 J Emmerson 17, D Oram 19 D Scott 29, S McIntosh 16 S Bailey 20, I Riches 14 E Guthrie 22

Durham face a must-win game against Yorkshire at Dunnington next Saturday with the following team.

Durham: M Gleeson (Spennymoor), K Burton (Darlington RA), G .Farquhar (Silksworth), P Mosley (Stockton); M Hodgson (Stockton), A Ward (Owton Lodge), C Jefferson (Silksworth), IJackson (Hartlepool Park; S Baker (Silksworth), J Richardson (Silksworth), R Mckie (Roker Marine), D Oram (Hartlepool Park); J Deverson (Silksworth), P Sainthouse (Silksworth), J Halcrow (Silksworth), D Bolt (Silksworth); J Harston (Hundens), M Peach (Houghton DL), J McKenna (Silksworth), C Boston (Stockton); P Dixon (Silksworth), N Ridley (Silksworth), P Baker (Silksworth), I Riches (Silksworth)

Reserves: P Hudspeth (Houghton DL), D Paterson (Dunston), P Coulson (Darlington RA), S Patterson (Hetton Workmen), L Maughan (Hartlepool Old Boys)

The second Durham defeat came as the county ladies travelled to Driffield for their opening Johns Trophy game, also against Nottinghamshire.

On a rain-sodden afternoon, the game was reduced to 72 ends and, when play was halted, Durham were 67-60 down.

Durham had two winning rinks, while Hetton’s Norma Stephenson drew 11-11.

The 17-5 points return, in Notts’ favour, added to it being only a three-team group, virtually ends Durham’s qualification hopes. Durham face Derbyshire at Shipley in their final group tie.

Rink scores (Durham skips only): N Stephenson 1-11, J Rodgerson 8-15, T Parnell 6-11, A Anderson 9-14, G Jones 13-10, J Pattison 13-6.

The third county loss came in the ladies’ Northern Counties Stella Logan Trophy as holders Lancashire ran out 105-78 (9-1) winners at Bishop Auckland,

Horden’s Jennie Collin (18-15) was the sole Durham wjnner. After three straight defeats, Durham are rooted to the foot of the table.

They host Yorkshire at Darlington Woodlands on Friday.

Rink scores (Durham skips only): J Hodgson 12-21, M Metcalfe 19-25, J Robinson 16-26, S Pegg 13-18, J Collin 18-15

Today, the men’s county B team will open their defence of the Alsop Trophy, facing Yorkshire at Stockton.

A much-changed Durham side will look to repeat last season’s four-match title-winning run.

A young Michael Davis won the county singles title 43 years ago and it’s been more than 20 years since his last county appearance, however the Barnes Park stalwart will finally make his 100th county appearance today.

The county fours and triples green finals were successfully held at Barnes Park this week.

In the fours, Paul Baker won an all-Silksworth affair 22-15 against 2016 county fours champion Billy Ferry, while David Bolt steered his Silksworth rink to a 23-15 win over Houghton Dairy Lane’s Joe Sutherland.

Dan Todner (Dairy Lane) defeated Barnes West End’s Frankie Froud 24-21, while Roker Marine had a good night as Peter Thomson beat Dairy Lane’s John Thurlbeck 18-13 and Richie Mckie saw off Silksworth’s Colin Jefferson 27-12.

All five winners move into the second stage.

Dairy Lane had a decent night in the triples finals, as three of their five hopes progressed.

John Thurlbeck needed an extra end to beat West End’s Frankie Froud 17-15, Dan Todner eased past Marine’s Peter Thomson 21-10 and Ray Robinson had a cracking 20-15 win over last year’s county triples runners-up, Silksworth’s Josh Halcrow.

Ian Whorlton (Dairy Lane) exited 23-12 to the defending county champions, skipped by Silksworth’s David Bolt. The remaining tie saw Silksworth’s Billy Ferry beat Dairy Lane’s Jimmy McAdoo 17-10.

There are five pairs greens finals at Barnes Park on Tuesday, followed by seven singles matches on Thursday.

In the ladies county singles, Susan Foster won the all-Dairy Lane clash 21-14 against former county champion Glynis Morgan. She next hosts Stockton’s Teresa Parnell, last year’s beaten finalist.

The last 16 of the pairs takes place on Monday, although Sunderland’s Lorraine Breheny is out after a 21-16 loss at Bishop Auckland’s Heather Boon.

Barnes West End’s Bryan Sanderson had a terrific 21-9 home win over Dunston’s Alex Bryden in the Bowls England senior singles, sealing another home tie against Dairy Lane’s Peter Hudspeth or Leadgate’s Ian Peacock.

Jeff Wilson (Dairy Lane) lost a thriller 21-20 to Dunston’s Alan Jobling.

In the senior pairs, Barnes Park’s Albie Hill went down 23-20 to Pelton Fell’s Brian Brown, while Dairy Lane’s Jeff Wilson lost 21-15 at Stockton’s Andrew Parnell in the mixed pairs.

Holders Silksworth maintained their unbeaten Earl Cup start with a hard-fought 66-58 (6½-½) win over Houghton Dairy Lane, going 5½ points clear at the top.

Barnes West End are second after a 78-60 (5-2) win at Houghton Town, while Roker Marine jumped to third after a 96-46¾ (6-1) defeat of Seaham Town.

Barnes Park notched a fourth consecutive win, 72-42 (6-1) over Hylton CW, while Usworth beat Hetton Workmen’s 74-56¾ (5-2).

Division Two’s top two both enjoyed 7-0 home wins, leaders Grindon Mill beating Thompson Park 80-51 while North Biddick defeated Ryhope 82-39.

Sunderland moved third with a narrow 74-71 (5-2) victory at South Hylton, Roker Park nicked a 68-65 (5-2) triumph at Washington, while winless Pemberton lost 74-47¼ (7-0) at Whitburn.

In the Swan Cup, holders Houghton Dairy Lane regained winning ways with a 81-42 (6-1) defeat of lowly Hetton Workmen’s. With second-top Silksworth on a bye, Lane’s lead was extended to 7½ points.

Barnes West End’s 80-53 (7-0) win at South Hylton moved them third, while Roker Marine held on for a 71-70 (5-2) victory at North Biddick.

Barnes Park, despite playing short on three rinks, snatched a 58¾-57 win at Seaham Town.

Division Two leaders Usworth maintained their unbeaten start with a 89-34 (7-0) defeat of Pemberton, while Washington consolidated second place with a 74-48 (6-1) win at Houghton Town.

Grindon Mill beat Ryhope 59-49 (6-1), while Thompson Park pipped Roker Park 69-68 (6-1).

With the Storey Bowl’s top two on byes, Seaham Town capitalised, closing the gap with a 77-47 (6-1) win over bottom club Thompson Park.

Wearmouth’s search for a win goes on after Pennywell enjoyed a cracking 85-46 (7-0) away victory. Houghton Town defeated Hylton CW 77-54 (6-1).

Today, leaders Hetton Workmen host Wearmouth, second-placed Roker Park head to Pennywell while Thompson Park entertain Hylton CW.

There were two cracking games in the Harold Howey Trophy this week, with the top two changing places.

Leaders Barnes Park B lost their unbeaten record, going down 3½-½ to second-top Silksworth. Holders Barnes West End staged a remarkable recovery from double figures down to snatch a 2-2 draw against Houghton Dairy Lane A.

Roker Marine A’s 48-17½ (4-0) win over Hetton Workmen’s moved them second, while Roker Park’s 33-26 (3-1) defeat of South Hylton pushed them into fourth.

Hylton CW A are getting up a head of steam as a third consecutive win, 44-21 (4-0) over Whitburn, took them into the top half.

Ryhope B notched their second win of the season, 30-28 (3-1) at North Biddick, while Hylton CW B broke their duck with a 43-24 (4-0) victory at Washington.

Ryhope A saw off Seaham Town A 39-32 (3-1).

Division Two leaders Chester-le-Street lost their unbeaten record as Thompson Park inflicted a 35-26 (3-1) home defeat on them.

Pennywell moved second with a 38-25 (4-0) triumph over Roker Marine B and bottom club New Herrington got off the mark with a tremendous 42¼-21 victory against North Biddick B.

An all-North Biddick affair in the Burkett Shield saw the Bambroughs defeat Billy Piggott 14-13, while there were wins for Silksworth’s Peter Brickle and Ryhope’s Dale Fenwick in the Silver Jacks.

Seaham Town booked a 3-2-1 knockout triples quarter-final place with a 68-shot win over Houghton Town, setting up a home tie against Roker Park.

In the Grindon League, there were a host of 5-0 wins.

Holders Silksworth finally got their defence underway with an 81-35 win over Usworth, Dairy Lane defeated New Herrington 83-25¼, South Hylton beat Hylton CW 65-36 and Barnes West End had a good trip to Wearmouth, winning 72-42.

Unbeaten Whitburn, however, are the early leaders after a third consecutive 47-34¾ (4-1) win over Grindon Mill kept them top by a couple of points.

It has been a cracking 2018 for Silksworth’s David Bolt.

Last weekend, another spot on his bucket list can be marked off as the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist was invited to represent Bowls England at a reception hosted at 10 Downing Street by Prime Minister Teresa May. All the Commonwealth Games medalling sports were invited.