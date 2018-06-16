Bowls: Crucial clash for Durham’s Middleton Cup ambitions today

Have your say

Today is make or break for Durham County’s Middleton Cup hopes.

Following their opening loss to Nottinghamshire, Durham must beat Yorkshire at Dunnington to keep alive any hopes of getting out of the group.

Darlington Open Triple winners (left to right(): Alastair Meek, Michael Lowis, David Wright

Squad: M Gleeson (Spennymoor), K Burton (Darlington RA), G Farquhar (Silksworth), P Mosley (Stockton); M Hodgson (Stockton), A Ward (Owton Lodge), C Jefferson (Silksworth), I Jackson (Hartlepool Park); S Baker (Silksworth), J Richardson (Silksworth), R Mckie (Roker Marine), D Oram (Hartlepool Park); J Deverson (Silksworth), P Sainthouse (Silksworth), J Halcrow (Silksworth), D Bolt (Silksworth); J Harston (Hundens), M Peach (Houghton DL), J McKenna (Silksworth), C Boston (Stockton); P Dixon (Silksworth), N Ridley (Silksworth), P Baker (Silksworth), I Riches (Silksworth)

Durham’s B team made a winning start to their Alsop Trophy defence with a hard-fought 124-118 win over Yorkshire at Stockton.

Durham had two winning rinks and a draw. Barnes Park’s Michael Davis, after a 20-year wait for his 100th county appearance, was part of Hartlepool Park’s Alan Taylor’s match-winning 30-11 rink.

Durham are in action again today at Stockton, facing Northumberland.

Table: Yorkshire 2-27, Northumberland 1-18, Durham 1-15, Lancashire 1-4, Cumbria 1-2

In the Bowls England Balcombe double fours, Durham have progressed to the regional finals day after a cracking 14-shot win over Lincolnshire at York Railway.

Silksworth’s David Bolt lost by one, however Hartlepool Park’s John Mansfield steered his quartet to a 32-17 win.

Durham face Derbyshire in the regional semi-final at Kirkbymoorside next Sunday.

Durham Under-25s head to Kirkbymoorside for the regional finals day in the White Rose double fours tomorrow. Durham will face Cumbria in the semi.

Squad: J McKenna (Silksworth), J Deverson (Silksworth), S Patterson (Hetton), J Halcrow (Silksworth), J Harston (Hundens), K Burton (Darlington RA), M Gleeson (Spennymoor), B Henderson (Seaham Town)

It has been a busy week in the Area Two county competitions, with the green finals in the singles, pairs and two-bowl singles completed.

In the pairs, Barnes West End’s Frankie Froud and Bryan Sanderson had to fight hard for a 18-16 win over Houghton Dairy Lane’s Brian Cain, while Patrick and Peter Thomson (Roker Marine) had an impressive 19-7 win over Silksworth’s Josh Halcrow.

Barnes Park’s Albie Hill’s run ended as Silksworth’s Phil Dixon and Colin Jefferson eased to a 23-13 win.

The experienced Dairy Lane pair of Ken Briscoe and John Thurlbeck ran out 27-13 winners over Grindon Mill’s Alan Patterson, though the scoreline was a touch harsh on the Millers.

Silksworth’s Jaxon McKenna and Shaun McIntosh defeated Dairy Lane’s Dan Todner 22-12.

The five winning pairs all progress to the second stage, which is being held at Darlington RA.

On Wednesday, Froud and Sanderson face Stockton’s Mark Hodgson, while Briscoe and Thurlbeck take on Dixon and Jefferson.

In the singles, there were seven second-stage places up for grabs, although only six ties were played at a blustery Barnes Park.

Marine’s Peter Thomson received a walkover, while 2016 county champion David Bolt defeated Silksworth club-mate Gary Farquhar 21-12.

It was a good night for Silksworth as Jaxon McKenna and Jimmy Richardson both won, respectively sinking Dairy Lane’s Dan Todner 21-10 and club-mate Adrian Dalzell 21-14.

Dairy Lane’s Mal Peach eased past South Hylton’s Alan Thompson 21-4 and Barnes West End’s Bryan Sanderson beat Silksworth’s Jack Deverson 21-10, while Marine’s Richie Mckie beat Dairy Lane’s Ken Briscoe 21-9.

All seven will compete in the second stage, which will be held at Roker Marine over the next three Friday nights. First up, Richardson meets Owton Lodge’s Albert Ward and Sanderson takes on Mckie.

In the two-bowl singles, Dairy Lane’s Mal Peach needed an extra end to beat Marine’s Peter Thomson 15-14 and 2016 county champion Jaxon McKenna (Silksworth) progressed with a 17-13 win over Dairy Lane’s Ken Briscoe.

David Bolt won an all-Silksworth affair 16-7 against Jimmy Richardson and Dairy Lane’s Alan Hind beat South Hylton’s Alan Thompson.

The result of the night was Dairy Lane’s Ron Dixon’s 16-6 win over Silksworth’s Neal Ridley. The five qualifiers now move onto Pelton Fell for the last 16. Bolt meets Darlington RA’s Andrew Kirtland this Thursday.

The second stages get underway on Monday with the triples at Leadgate, with defending county champions Phil Dixon, Gary Farquhar and David Bolt (Silksworth) facing Pelton Fell’s Brian Brown.

On Tuesday, Seaham Town host the fours, with three local squads in action.

Roker Marine’s Peter Thomson faces Dunston’s Kevin King, fellow Mariner Richie Mckie tackles Spennymoor’s Barry Attwood and Silksworth’s David Bolt will look to avenge last season’s loss against Hartlepool Park’s Dale Oram.

In the ladies’ county singles, Dairy Lane’s Susan Forster booked a semi-final place with an impressive 21-11 win over last season’s beaten county finalist, Stockton’s Teresa Parnell.

Forster will head to Bishop Auckland on Wednesday looking for that elusive first county singles title.

Before the singles, Forster will partner Joan Rodgerson in the pairs quarter-final at Darlington North Park against Jane Pattison.

Earl Cup holders Silksworth made it six wins out of six by beating Hylton CW 95-47 (6-1).

Barnes West End cemented second place with a 83-67 (6½-½) win over Roker Marine, WHILE Barnes Park’s 73-54 (6-1) win at Seaham Town moveD them third.Usworth had a cracking win at Dairy Lane, while Hetton Workmen’s defaulted against Houghton Town, who were awarded a 7-0 win.

North Biddick stayed top in Division Two after a 69-58 (6-1) win at Roker Park.

Thompson Park moved third with a 67-61 (6-1) win over South Hylto,n while Sunderland got home by a single shot 65-64 (4-3) against Washington. Ryhope beat Whitburn 69-59 (6-1).

Swan Cup holders and leaders Houghton Dairy Lane were thumped 88-48 (6-1) at Silksworth, who are now 2½ points behind, with a game in hand.

Barnes West End beat Roker Marine 77-52 (6½-½), while the bottom two both won. Seaham Town sank North Biddick 65-51 (4½-2½) and Hetton Workmen’s beat South Hylton 65½-46 (5-2).

Division Two leaders Usworth made it six out of six with a 72-50 (6-1) win at Washington, while Thompson Park won 86-49 (6-1) at Hylton CW and Roker Park saw off Houghton Town 79-59 (7-0).

Pemberton, who fought tooth and nail to stay at their present location, have a bigger fight on their hands to field full-strength teams. Sadly, they played short again, going down 73-47¾ (6-1) to Grindon Mill.

Unbeaten Storey Bowl leaders Hetton Workmen’s beat Wearmouth 73-46 (7-0) and Roker Park had a good day at Pennywell, winning 73-55 (7-0). Hylton CW beat Thompson Park 79-57 (6-1).

The top two clash at Roker today.

Harold Howey Trophy leaders Barnes Park B survived a trip to Hetton Workmen’sas the leaders sneaked a 31-27 (4-0) win.

Second-placed Silksworth are hot on their heels following a 46-20 (4-0) win over Hylton CW B, while holders Barnes West End jumped to fourth with a 53-25½ (4-0) victory at Washington. Ryhope B and Roker Park played out a 33-33 (2-2) draw.

In Division Two, leaders Chester-le-Street bounced back with a 39-23 (4-0) success at Sunderland B. South Hetton enjoyed a 30-20 (4-0) win over New Herrington, Pemberton A got home 26¼-26 (3-1) at Thompson Park A and Wearmouth won 39-32 (3-1) at Roker Marine B.

Houghton Dairy Lane and Hylton CW both won 5-0 in the Grindon League, while New Herrington, Ryhope and Silksworth secured 4-1 victories. Leaders Whitburn had a bye.

Table: Whitburn played 3 pts 12, Barnes West End 3-11, Hylton CW 3-11, Houghton DL 3-10, Silksworth 2-9, New Herrington 4-8½, Usworth 4-6½, South Hylton 3-6, Ryhope 2-4, Grindon Mill 2-1, Wearmouth 2-0

Barnes West End’s John Patterson is in his second stint as Sunderland & District president and has led his presidential team to three consecutive friendly victories over Roker Park, Guisborough Priory and the Sunderland Women’s Association.

Rink scores (District skips first) v Roker Park: R Robson 23 A Raine 15, D Sim 18 R Craggs 10, J Patterson 13 A Hall 15, A Patterson 18 A Turnbull 9, W Davis 15 A Dix 19

v Guisborough Priory: T Grimes 24 J Smith 9, W Davis 33 T Cowle 13, A Patterson 34 D Pickard 9, J Huntingdon 16 J. Smith 24

In the 3-2-1 Knockout Triples, Ryhope saw off North Biddick and Seaham beat Houghton Town.

Seaham’s David Wright moved into the Silver Jacks second round, with 17-9 win at Whitburn over Gordon Happer.

In the Bowls England Champion of Champions competition, Roker Marine’s Peter Thomson had a cracking 21-11 win at David Fenwick (Stockton) and hosts Dairy Lane’s Freddie Fletcher or Silksworth’s David Bolt next.

In the senior pairs, Dairy Lane’s Ken Briscoe defeated Dipton’s Eddie Henry 23-21 and meets Pelton Fell’s Brian Brown next, but Marine’s Ray Bell went out 22-9 at Alec Bryden (Dunston).

Dairy Lane’s Jackie Classen had a tremendous 21-12 win over Pelton Fell’s Joan Brown in the ladies’ senior singles, while club-mate Joan Rodgerson beat Darlington North Park’s Jane Pattison 21-15 in the senior pairs.

In the mixed fours, Dairy Lane’s James McKinney lost 23-19 to Darlington RA’s Mark Ralphs.

Last season’s Open tournaments proved rich pickings for local players and this season has started off in the same vein.

Frankie Froud, Jason Briiton and Michael Lowis landed the Amble Triples for the second time, before Froud and Iain Fairweather knocked off the Newbiggin Open Pairs,.

A third local success came in the Darlington Open Triples as Alastair Meek, Michael Lowis and David Wright landed the first prize.