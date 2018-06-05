Boldon march to the summit after dislodging South Hylton

Snooker

Boldon CA stormed to the top of the Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker League after securing two convincing victories.

Michael Grieveson, Graeme Ablett, John Smith and Derek White eased Boldon into a 4-0 lead against Mill View.

In the pairs Smith/White beat Steve Chandler/John Spruce 69-58 to complete the 5-0 whitewash.

In a re-arranged match, Boldon CA travelled to then league leaders South Hylton A.

Boldon began strongly with Ablett winning the first frame against Norman Leslie, and Grieveson winning the second frame against Adam Smith.

White won the third frame, beating Gavin Dixon, before Smith pinched the fourth frame from Graham Rutland.

In the pairs, a 45-break by Rutland and a 20 break by Smith helped Hylton seal a consolation point against Ablett/Grieveson 94-12 to reduce the defeat to 4-1.

The Boldon victory saw them leapfrog their opponents to the top of the league.

Meanwhile, South Hylton A had to postpone their match against Steels, but have re-arranged it for Monday, June 18.

The match between Seaham Conservatives B and Biddick A was expected to be close and the singles alternated into a 2-2 situation before Seaham took the pairs for the overall 3-2 result.

Paul Stoves got The Hetton Centre off to a good start against Lumley before Andrew Drinkwater levelled the match.

Paul Nord moved Hetton back into the lead before a shortage of Lumley players handed The Hetton Centre the fourth frame.

In the pairs, Stoves/Nord beat Sean Henderson/Andrew Drinkwater for an excellent 4-1 win.

Peter Mills and John Temple got Biddick B off to the perfect start at home to Murton Officials.

Philip Straughan defeated Stephen Clementson before Eddie Williamson pulled one back for Murton against Tommy Rutter.

Mills/Temple saw off Eddie Williamson/Clementson to seal a 4-1 win.

In the three remaining games, 3-2 victories were the theme of the night.

Glendale edged out South Hylton B, Pennywell Comrades A narrowly beat Seaham Conservatives A, with the final game of the night going in favour of The Victory against Pennywell Comrades B

H South Hylton A’s Graham Rutland is celebrating after securing a 3-0 win over Lumley’s Brian Meuse in the final of the Handicap Singles.