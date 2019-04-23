Green wins North Tyneside 10km despite unwelcome guest

The North Tyneside 10km, from North Shields to Whitley Bay, saw the race winner, David Green, robbed of his moment of glory yesterday.

An interloper came over the line in first place, ahead of around 2,000 runners, with another athlete’s number attached to his vest.

The unattached runner had covered the whole 10km distance in his orange vest, but after crossing the line he was immediately spotted by eagle-eyed North East Athletics officials, who did not recognise him.

Further inquires revealed he used an absent friends number and therefore he was disqualified and eliminated from the results.

Meanwhile, Green of North Shields Poly, oblivious to the situation, was astonished to find that he had won the race in 32.36.

The first Sunderland Harrier to finish was Sam Thurlbeck in 25th in 37.49, and he was followed by Alan Hodgson, sixth Over-45 in 38.43 and Paul O’Brien clocked 42.00.

The women’s winner was Jacqueline Penn, North Shields, who recorded 38.30.

Former Sunderland Harrier Alice Smith, who now competes for Pontefract after moving there, won her first race in her new colours.

She was first in the women’s section of the Mermaid 10km at Redcar on Good Friday, finishing 36th overall in 39.14.

Sunderland Harrier Michael Wilson chopped nearly four seconds off his 1,500m time when winning his heat in the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa California, USA. He recorded 3.43.96 to go second on the Sunderland Harriers all-time list for 1,500m behind Gavin Massingham’s time of 3.42.36.

Sunderland Stroller Wendy Chapman’s time of 3.10.54 in the Boston Marathon places her sixth in the Over-50 UK rankings.

Olympian Laura Weightman, a 1,500m European and Commonwealth medallist, finished one second outside her lap record in the Elswick Good Friday Women’s Relay.

She recorded 10.54 which would have been a good time in the men’s relay as she led the Morpeth team to victory.

The men’s race was won by Morpeth, with Tyne Bridge in second place.