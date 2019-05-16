'You're not singing anymore!' - The greatest comebacks in the Championship's history There’s something magical about watching a side overcome the odds and force their way back into a match, and watching the jeers of the opposition fans turn to open-mouthed stares by full-time. Here’s the greatest comebacks in the history of the Championship... 1. ROTHERHAM 3-3 Derby County (2015/16) More late drama here, as Rotherham scored three late goals in less than ten minutes to draw level with the Rams. Leon Bests double sealed his side the point. Getty Buy a Photo 2. LEEDS UNITED 3-3 Norwich City (2017) With their play-off hopes on a knife-edge, United surged back from three goals down at half-time, earning a precious point thanks to Pablo Hernandezs curled free-kick. Getty Buy a Photo 3. ASTON VILLA 3-3 Sheffield United (2018/19) With ten minutes to go, Billy Sharps superb hat-trick was rendered meaningless, as a 10 minute ramraid from VIlla earned them a point. A day to forget for Blades fans... Getty Buy a Photo 4. West Ham 3-4 WEST BROM (2003/04) 18 minutes in, the Hammers were 3-0 ahead. But it was the Baggies who had the last laugh, as the likes of Rob Hulse and Lee Hughes helped sink the east Londoners. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3